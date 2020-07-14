Two NBA players are quarantined after bursting the league campus bubble





Richaun Holmes, of the Sacramento Kings and Houston Rockets player Bruno Caboclo, violated the protocols of the NBA "bubble", according to statements obtained by CNN.

The 2019-2020 NBA season will resume on July 30 at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, with players in a bubble. The season was suspended on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The bubble is the closed environment in which participants live, practice, and play all games.

As the league seeks to return to the field, some are beginning to wonder if the NBA can pull off the season if its players can't follow the rules.

Holmes crossed the "campus line" to pick up a food order, the player said in a statement on Twitter . You have eight days left of a 10-day quarantine if a player leaves and reenters the NBA campus. "After the initial quarantine period, I briefly and accidentally crossed the NBA campus line to pick up a food delivery," Holmes said on Twitter. "I am currently in quarantine and have eight days left. I apologize for my actions and hope to meet with my teammates for our playoff campaign." CNN has reached out to the Sacramento Kings for comment. The Caboclo rocket forward also broke the rules when he inadvertently left his room during the initial quarantine period after arriving in Orlando, as reported by ESPN. Players must be evaluated twice 24 hours apart and obtain negative results in order to participate in activities. That can mean a quarantine room of up to 48 hours. Caboclo has to isolate himself for eight more days before he can join the team. The Rockets arrived in Orlando on Friday and their first exhibition game is July 24. Two NBA players who traveled to campus tested positive for Covid-19, the National Basketball Association and its players union said in a joint statement Monday. To date, 21 NBA players have tested positive for the virus since July 1. The two players underwent the mandatory quarantine period after arriving in Orlando, according to the statement. Players left campus to isolate themselves at home or in isolation homes. While hundreds of NBA players arrived on campus, 19 players tested positive for Covid-19 and were unable to travel to the bubble. Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook is one of those players. Westbrook announced Monday that he tested positive for Covid-19. "I tested positive for Covid-19 before my team left for Orlando," Westbrook said in a statement on Twitter . "Currently I feel good, quarantined and looking forward to meeting with my teammates when it is cleared. Thank you all for the good wishes and continued support. Please take the virus seriously."

CNN's Jabari Jackson contributed to this report.





