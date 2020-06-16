Types of Concrete Used in Construction Projects

Australia is a top tourist destination in the world for many reasons, though one of them is undoubtedly its architecture. From the Sydney Opera House to Federation Square and many others, the country features several buildings that will surely be ingrained in anyone’s memory.

Its architecture is said to date back to its past, reflecting much of the country’s culture. Though not apparent, architectural design can have an impact on people’s quality of life, which may explain why millions of people choose to live in Australia.

Every day, residents and visitors are exposed to buildings, public spaces, and other architectural projects. This point illustrates the prevalence of construction projects, which likewise points to the increasing use of concrete in Australia. Up until today, concrete serves as the most widely used construction material in the world due to its versatility, affordability, and flexibility. As such, different types of concrete exist to serve varying construction needs.

Below, you will find some of the common kinds of concrete used in different construction projects. If you engage in construction projects or enjoy renovating your home frequently, knowing this will be useful to help you determine the right kind to suit your needs.

Plain Concrete

As its name suggests, plain concrete refers to the material in its simplest form. It has the main ingredients of cement, aggregates, and water, without any added reinforcements. One of the most common mixes is a proportion of 1:2:4 of cement, aggregates, and water, which is used for M15 grade concrete. This type is particularly suitable for pavements and projects that do not need high tensile strength.

Reinforced Concrete

Reinforced concrete is essentially plain concrete with the addition of reinforcements like steel rods, bars, and wires to add strength and stability. It is thus suited for areas that require higher tensile strength, such as ceilings, bridges, and other foundational structures. Reinforced concrete is also known to be one of the most durable since the added materials result in better compression and adaptability to tension.

High-Strength Concrete

High-strength concrete has a compressive strength of over 40 MPa, which is significantly higher than the standard 20 to 40 MPa range. The change in strength is made possible by a change in the concrete mixture, which involves lowering the water-cement ratio to 0.35 or less. Given its high compressive strength, high-strength concrete is typically used for high-rise buildings and similar projects. It is worth noting, however, that you have to be more selective when using high-strength concrete since it has to meet performance standards to be effective.

High-Performance Concrete

This type of concrete demonstrates higher strength and durability than normal concrete, making them suitable for specific performance needs. It is specially designed to have properties like high early strength, impact resistance, ease of placement, and other desirable features. As such, high-performance concrete requires a careful selection and mixing of materials to achieve the required properties.

Ready-Mix Concrete

Ready-mix concrete is mixed and manufactured in a central plant, then delivered to the construction site for immediate use. As its name suggests, it does not require further treatment and is ready to use once it is transported. The plant must not be located too far from the construction site since this can result in hardening or setting of the concrete due to prolonged transportation time. This type of concrete is made and batched for specific projects, so it uses a set mix design that is suitable for the project’s needs. For more information, you can always approach services that provide concrete in Australia and share your doubts with them.