U.S. planes shot down during WWII have been found in the Pacific – 76 years later

"Operation Hail" in February 1944 was a decisive victory for the United States. But it came at a cost to US forces: 40 service members were killed and more than 20 planes were lost.
Many families have had no answers as to the exact whereabouts of their loved ones for generations.
Now Project Recover, a nonprofit organization that searches for the missing in action since World War II, has found three of the missing planes.
The downed aircraft includes two SBD-5 Dauntless dive bombers and one TBM / F-1 Avenger torpedo bomber, according to the University of Delaware.
"While the discovery of these sites is inspiring and valuable, these feelings mingle with the humiliating emotions of the sacrifices made by these service members and their families to protect our freedoms," said Project Recover co-founder Mark Moline, according to University. from Delaware
Moline is also the director of the University of Delaware School of Marine Science and Policy.
Researchers from the Scripps School and Institution of Oceanography partnered with the Retrieve Project to discover the three planes 100 to 215 feet below the ocean surface in Micronesia, a country spanning more than 600 small islands in the Pacific western.
But it is too early to say whether the seven crew members associated with the three planes could recover.
Investigators "are now gathering reports for review by the US government. To launch a process to recover and identify the remains of up to seven crew members," said Project Recover chief archaeologist Andrew Pietruszka. , according to the University of Delaware.