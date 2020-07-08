U.S. planes shot down during WWII have been found in the Pacific – 76 years later

"Operation Hail" in February 1944 was a decisive victory for the United States. But it came at a cost to US forces: 40 service members were killed and more than 20 planes were lost.

Many families have had no answers as to the exact whereabouts of their loved ones for generations.

Now Project Recover, a nonprofit organization that searches for the missing in action since World War II, has found three of the missing planes.

The downed aircraft includes two SBD-5 Dauntless dive bombers and one TBM / F-1 Avenger torpedo bomber, according to the University of Delaware.