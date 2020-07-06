Uber agrees to buy Postmates with $ 2.65 billion in shares

Ridesharing company Uber Technologies Inc. has agreed to a deal to buy food delivery app Postmates Inc. in a $ 2.65 billion share deal, Bloomberg News reported Sunday night, citing familiar people. with the matter.

The deal has been approved by Uber's board and could be announced as early as Monday, Bloomberg reported, adding that Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty, head of Uber's food delivery business, Uber Eats, is expected to continue to lead. the combined delivery business.

Uber and Postmates did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Last week, Reuters reported that Postmates revived plans for an initial public offering after reaching a deal in the US online food delivery services sector that sparked acquisition interest in the company.

Postmates was last valued at $ 2.4 billion, when it raised $ 225 million in a private fundraising round last September.

Founded in 2011, San Francisco-based Postmates represented 8 percent of the US food delivery market in May, according to analyst firm Second Measure.

Uber also had plans to acquire Grubhub Inc through its Uber Eats business, but pulled out of the deal as Just Eat Takeaway.com NV finally struck a $ 7.3 billion deal last month to buy the food delivery company. online from usa