UCLA target of professor who used N-word while quoting MLK triggers Department of Education warning

The US Department of Education has warned the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) that it can impose fines for attacking a white professor for disciplinary action for his use of the N-word while reading the "Letter from Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Birmingham Jail ”during a conference on racism in the United States, Fox News found out.

In a letter sent to the UCLA Chancellor's Office, the Department of Education said it became aware of reports suggesting that UCLA "inappropriately and abusively attacked an instructor named Lt. Col. W. Ajax Peris for action. disciplinary ".

Peris, an Air Force veteran and professor of political science at UCLA, was placed under investigation by the UCLA Office of Discrimination Prevention after a student posted a portion of his lecture on social media earlier this month.

Peris issued an apology the day after the June 2 class for behaving in an "offensive and hurtful" manner for students. He also canceled the next class and took the optional final exam.

But UCLA chairman of political science department Michael Chwe, along with two other department heads, condemned Peris's written and video apology, writing: "The professor's response to student concerns intensified the situation in instead of participating in the thoughtful and open discourse that we expect from our faculty

Neither Professor Peris nor UCLA's chancellor's office responded to Fox News' request for comment. The Department of Education declined to comment because the investigation is ongoing.

The Department of Education described UCLA's disciplinary actions against Peris as incompatible with the school's "Faculty Code of Conduct", which states "to guarantee its faculty the right to free consultation and exchange of ideas; the right to present controversial material relevant to an instructional course, and the enjoyment of freedom and expression constitutionally protected. "

The department warned that it can impose fines "and other measures" if an internal investigation determines that UCLA had violated its code of conduct.

The department also requested the school to provide specific records, documents, and transcribed interviews within 30 calendar days to complete the investigation.

The investigation is being carried out by the Department's Postsecondary Education Office, with the support of the Office of Legal Advice.

