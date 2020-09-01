The top court will now decide whether the state governments will try its potential to take a decision against conducting final year examinations that are done under the Disaster Management Act.

UGC Exam Guidelines 2020: Supreme Court Verdict on Final-year Exams Soon Latest Updates are Here

UGC Exam Guidelines 2020: The Supreme Court will announce its decision on petitions challenging UGC’s order of conducting final-year exams today. The decision will be taken mandatorily across different universities and colleges across the nation. Some days before, the top court had reserved the verdict on the same. It had given a time of three days to all the parties to present their final arguments.

The top court is also going to decide whether the state governments have the power to take a decision against conducting final year examinations under the Disaster Management Act. The state governments of Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal and Odisha had discussed with the Supreme Court last week, thus, requesting it to cancel or postpone the final-year exams. This is because conducting them during the ongoing pandemic will increase the exposure of the students to Coronavirus.

Delay will result in the loss of an year for the students

The students have been protesting against the UGC for taking permissions from the universities and colleges to hold final-year exams amid the ongoing COVID pandemic. They have even maintained that the pandemic has already created a lot of emotional and financial stress. Other than having the risks of being exposed to the virus while the exams are scheduled, the students would want these exams to get either cancelled for now or be held once the situation goes back to normal. The University Grants Commission did ask different universities and colleges to conduct their final year examinations before September 30. It is essential since any delay will result in the loss of an academic year for the students.

The exams could be conducted online, offline or both. Different states like Bihar and Assam are reeling under severe flood impacts, and will be allowed to take the examinations later on. Different people seem to be suffering from different kinds of troubles, and certainly this is going to be an issue for one and all. Petitions will be filed in the Supreme Court of India by challenging the guidelines and by seeking cancellation of final year exams.

In order to avoid the delay, the SC is going to take all the necessary steps, and thus, the safety and health concerns will be addressed in all the exam centers. A lot of celebrities, social activists and politicians have been raising their concerns and thus, they have been urging the board of exams in various ways. Let’s see what comes along the way!