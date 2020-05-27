Uncut Gems' Safdie Brothers Signs First-Time TV Deal with HBO and A24

Safdie Brothers signs first television deal with HBO

After partnering with the acclaimed independent studio for two hit movies, Josh and Benny Safdie (Uncut Gems) have signed a first-look television deal with HBO and A24 with their production banner Elara Pictures, according to Variety.

The two-year deal will see the brothers help develop various projects for the network, while A24 will executive produce alongside Elara in the series, as well as selected projects outside of the deal. The Safdies formed their production banner in 2014 alongside former collaborators Sebastian Bear-McClard and Ronald Bronstein, and now Dani Bernfeld has joined the company as a partner to help produce projects in the world of film and television.

If the Safdies produced any series under this deal, it would mark their first foray into television on the creative front after they had starred together in an episode of the well-received HBO comedy. Union in 2016. After making his feature film, he debuted in 2008 The pleasure of being robbed, the duo would start to find success with their second project, Daddy long legs and sports documentary Lenny Cooke and drama of 2014 Heaven knows what.

They would first partner with A24 in the 2017 crime thriller Good weather starring Robert PattinsonThe lighthouse) and Benny, which received rave reviews from critics and was a modest box office hit. They followed him with Uncut Gems starring Adam Sandler, who received even greater acclaim and further box office success, grossing more than $ 50 million on a budget of $ 19 million.

A24's current list of television projects includes the critically acclaimed Hulu drama Ramy starring and created by Ramy Youssef and At home with Amy Sedarisin addition to helping produce the special comedy John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch and the next Apple series Mr corman starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt (The Trial of the Chicago 7)