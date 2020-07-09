US coronavirus: Health expert warns that the country must control the virus so that conditions do not return to spring levels

To prevent the outbreak from spiraling out of control, US residents should focus on managing crowds, wearing masks, and doing a better job of physical distance, Dr. Anthony Fauci told the Wall Street Journal in a podcast on Wednesday.

The escalation cases, caused in part by relaxed restrictions, have motivated many states to pause or reverse plans to reopen economies after widespread closings in the spring.

"We have to adjust things, close the bars, the indoor restaurants … or make sure there are very good seats, make sure that people wear masks, make sure they don't congregate in crowds, make sure to keep their distance," he urged. Fauci.

"If you take those simple public health measures, ensure that you will see that curve go down. It has happened, over and over again, in virtually every country that has."

Where are the states

Many states are feeling the effects of increased coronavirus.

With 98 coronavirus-related deaths in one day, Texas set its record for highest single-day mortality increases on Wednesday. The state also reported its second highest number of daily new cases at 9,979.

Louisiana made great progress in handling the virus in June, but the past three weeks has undone all that with high levels of community spread, a 3,231 death toll and increased hospitalization, Gov. Jon Bel Edwards said Wednesday.

With increasing hospitalizations and the spread of the virus, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced Wednesday that bars and restaurants will be limited to 25 customers indoors with banned bar seats and masks required.

Philadelphia is fighting the virus by recommending that people avoid traveling to or from states with "high incidence" of coronavirus and self-quarantine for 14 days if they do so.

California cases are on the rise after early success

California, one of the first states to implement restrictions to stop the spread of the virus and one of the slowest to eliminate them, is now struggling with an increasingly dire situation.

In Los Angeles, rates of coronavirus infection are on the rise, and hospitalization rates have risen to levels not seen since April, health director Barbara Ferrer announced at a news conference on Wednesday.

The city is currently at a high level of risk and could worsen in the next two weeks, Mayor Eric Garcetti said. If it reaches the next level of threat, Los Angeles is likely to return to a safer order at home, he said.

Cases grow particularly among people ages 18 to 40, Garcetti said. That age range accounted for 30% of cases a few weeks ago, then 40% last week and now exceeds 50%, he said.

In Southern California, the intensive care unit at a Ventura County hospital reached full capacity after receiving an influx of coronavirus patients, Dr. John Fankhauser, CEO of Ventura County Medical Center, said Wednesday, adding that the intensive care unit in the center is already full. .

Back to school still concerned

As cases and hospitalizations increase, the answer to the question of whether children will return to school in the fall becomes less clear.

President Donald Trump said he will pressure governors to reopen schools in the fall and has threatened to cut federal funds from non-reopening schools.

The White House has also claimed that CDC's guidelines for reopening schools are too strict. But public health expert Dr. Ashish Jha told Pamela Brown on Wednesday "The Lead" that the guidelines are the bare minimum.

"I think they should go further. Look, you can open schools wherever you want," said Jha, faculty director at the Harvard Institute of Global Health.

There is still a mystery around how the virus affects children. At first, experts thought that children did not contract the virus as often and were not as affected.

But a study published in a journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics found that children did not show the same coronavirus symptoms as adults, and that tests directed at coronaviruses omit cases in children.

The guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend evaluating only patients with fever, cough, and shortness of breath, who traveled to high-risk countries and who had close contact with someone with a case confirmed.

But the children who tested positive for the study were admitted to the hospital with apparently unrelated symptoms, including bacterial infections, appendicitis, and inflamed muscles. The researchers say it is unclear how important the role of the coronavirus was in their disease.