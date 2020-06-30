US coronavirus: Many states stop at reopening, but experts say virus spread is difficult to control

"What we hope is that we can take it seriously and delay transmission in these places," said Dr. Anne Schuchat, senior deputy director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at an event broadcast on I live for the Journal of the American Medical Association.

"But what I think is very discouraging is that we are clearly not at a point where there is so little virus spread that it will be easy to eliminate," he said.

The United States has reported more than 2.5 million cases of the virus and at least 126,140 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. State and local leaders have said the increase in cases is partly due to meetings, both in homes and in places like bars, which some experts have called the perfect breeding ground for the virus.

But public health experts have long warned that some states also reopened too soon and too quickly, warning the movement could lead to more spikes in the cases.

Over the weekend, California Governor Gavin Newsom closed bars in seven counties and recommended closing them in several more. In Texas, bars were ordered closed, while Florida suspended alcohol consumption at the site statewide. Arizona closed its bars, gyms, and other businesses for a month. The Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach beaches were also ordered closed for the upcoming holiday weekend.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that the state will decide later this week whether to delay reopening food in New York City, as "it has been shown to present risks in other states."

Even with renewed measures, an expert says there is no evidence that re-closing bars and other businesses will delay the resurgence of the virus in parts of the U.S.

"They are trying to see if they can do this surgically, which means closing 50% bars or restaurants and encouraging the use of masks or, in some cases, forcing the masks and not reaching that full closure," said Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine. "What is the evidence that this will work?

Only two states see decline in new cases

The rethink of how to safely reopen to the US occurs when 36 states have shown an upward trend in average new daily cases, an increase of at least 10%, in the past seven days, from Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins data.

These states are: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico , North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

In two states, average daily cases decreased more than 10% during those seven days: New Jersey and Rhode Island.

The next two weeks are critical, says Los Angeles mayor

In Los Angeles County, the health director said authorities "did not expect to see such a rapid increase so quickly."

Since it began reopening several weeks ago, Los Angeles County has seen an alarming increase in cases and hospitalizations, said director of health Barbara Ferrer. The county has recorded more than 100,000 confirmed cases, with a single-day record of 2,903 new cases reported Monday.

The next two weeks will be critical, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday.

"This period will be our second major test to see whether or not we can do things, all the wisdom we have learned, to apply it collectively and to make sure we do our part to keep people living and maintain their livelihoods." said.

At the current rate of increase, Los Angeles hospital beds will likely reach capacity in a few weeks, said Dr. Christina Ghaly, the county's director of health services.

"The number of hospital beds could become inadequate in the coming weeks," said Ghaly. The county only has enough fans to last four weeks, and projections show a marked increase in death rates, Ghaly said.

In Riverside County, in southern California, about 96% of all intensive care unit beds are in use, officials said Monday.

Over the weekend, the county reported that its ICU bed capacity reached 99%, largely due to overflow from neighboring Imperial County. 370 ICU beds are now in use, 3% less than on the weekend.

& # 39; We barely survived the first closure & # 39;

Meanwhile, the escalation in cases means that many companies across the country have been forced to close a second time, which some owners say can be devastating.

In Texas, after the governor ordered bars closed again last week, a Houston homeowner told CNN he is applying for unemployment.

And after Florida suspended alcohol use at the scene, people who ran a Jacksonville bar said they were concerned about what it would mean to close their doors a second time.

"We barely survived the first shutdown and once we were allowed to reopen in Phase 2, we were very strict about following all CDC guidelines," said a spokesperson for the Volstead bar.

In Arizona, where the governor announced perhaps one of the most radical setbacks to date on Monday, many companies were forced to close, this time for at least 30 days.

The order signed by the state governor prohibits large gatherings and stops the operations of bars, gyms, cinemas, water parks and tube rental.

"Our expectation is that next week, our numbers will be worse," said Governor Doug Ducey on Monday. "It will take several weeks for the mitigations we are implementing to take effect."