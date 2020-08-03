US coronavirus: No one is immune, expert says, and infections on the rise in both rural and urban communities

"It is extraordinarily widespread," Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, told CNN on Sunday.

So far, more than 4.6 million Americans have been infected and at least 154,859 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. And the country's death toll is projected to reach at least 173,000 by August 22, according to a new composite forecast by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To combat the rampant spread of the virus, health officials have worked with state leaders to provide personalized outbreak-fighting responses in every community, Birx said, adding that some mitigation efforts have begun to show positive results.

"But I want to be very clear," he said. "What we are seeing today is different from March and April. It is extraordinarily widespread. So, everyone who lives in a rural area is not immune or protected against this virus and that is why we keep saying, no matter where they live. United States, you need to wear a mask and social distance. "

The recommendations of health officials have remained the same for months; however, despite the continued escalation in coronavirus cases, some Americans still choose to attend large social gatherings and refuse to wear face covers.

There should be stricter measures and, in some communities, another round of orders to stay home, said Dr. James Phillips, a physician and assistant professor at George Washington University Hospital.

"I am concerned that the complacency we have seen with the coronavirus has led to these mass meetings and a general disagreement with science," he said. "People don't wear masks, they don't distance themselves."

At least 30 states have paused their reopening plans or have imposed new restrictions to combat an increase in cases, and at least 39 states have some sort of mask order. But efforts to curb the spread come as parts of the country are preparing to welcome students to schools and college campuses.

"What mainly worries me is the fact that we have not seriously controlled this virus, we are seeing increases in many states and now we are talking about reopening schools and universities in the midst of it. Phillips said.

These states require masks

When a school district reopens, 260 infected or exposed employees

In Gwinnett County, Georgia, where dozens protested the return to school last week, at least 260 employees of the Gwinnett County Public School tested positive for the virus or were in contact with a case, told CNN on Sunday a district spokeswoman.

That announcement came days after teachers returned to class for pre-planning in person, reported CNN affiliate WSB.

And in an Indiana school district that reopened for the new year, a student tested positive on the first day of school, prompting school officials to isolate the boy and begin tracking who may have been in close contact.

Birx said school reopens will have to be done carefully, and areas that have reported an increase in infections should first stop cases before starting conversations about welcoming students to class.

"If you have a high number of cases and an active outreach to the community, just as we ask people not to go to bars, not to host home parties, not to create large outreach events, we ask the people who are learning at a distance right now so we can get this epidemic under control, "he said.

In late July, the CDC issued new guidelines that were harsh in favor of reopening schools. The guidelines said that children do not suffer much from coronavirus but do not attend school. The CDC recommended that local officials consider closing schools or keeping them closed if there is substantial and uncontrolled transmission of the virus.

The guidelines also say that children are less likely to spread the virus than adults, but new studies suggest that children may contribute to its transmission.

In Miami-Dade County, nicknamed by some experts as the country's epicenter, the superintendent announced that Sunday students will continue to learn virtual until at least October.

The superintendent told CNN affiliate WPLG that there is a possibility that some groups of students may return before October, including kindergarten students and children with disabilities, and said there should be a balance between protection and the "resumption of normality".

Birx: the events of & # 39; super broadcast & # 39; they must stop

Regardless of the restrictions and guidelines that officials set, it will be the public's help to address those guidelines that will help reduce coronavirus numbers, Birx said.

"If we still go to parties at home, even though the bars are closed, if we are creating interactions where we know that it is not safe, because there are several people there, and you do not have masks and you are not socially distanced, it can be assumed that not these are widely dispersed people, "he said. "These are super extended events, and we must stop them."

Birx has said that experts are noticing a pattern of younger Americans who often unknowingly bring the infection home as many go through the virus without any symptoms and then pass it on to their parents, who then pass it on to grandparents or other elders. residents

Despite continued calls for action from Birx and other health officials, some Americans have not adhered to CDC guidelines.

In Philadelphia, police encountered a gathering of more than 500 people on Saturday, police told CNN. In California, dozens of Los Angeles bar goers flocked inside for a celebration that a bar spokesman said should honor first responders. In New Jersey, officials are investigating a teen party that led to a group of coronaviruses last month.

And over the weekend, Birx highlighted one more way Americans are bringing the virus home: on vacation at hot spots.

"If you have chosen to go on vacation to a hot spot, you really need to go back and protect people with comorbidities and assume that you are infected," he said.

Most importantly, he said, people living in multigenerational homes in areas experiencing outbreaks should consider wearing masks at home and assuming they are positive if they live with older people or that they may have underlying conditions that put them at risk. increased risk of coronavirus complications.