Utility cuts threaten new crisis for low-income and black families as Covid re-emerges

A list from the National Association of Public Service Regulatory Commissioners detailing state responses to the pandemic shows that statewide freezes from disconnections by gas, electricity and water providers remain in some states, including California, Maryland, Michigan, Virginia, Alaska, Hawaii and Washington, DC. Some utility and energy companies across the country have voluntarily suspended disconnections on their own.

In Georgia, which is trending upward on the average of new daily coronavirus cases, at least 26 electricity, gas and water service providers have resumed disconnections for nonpayment during the pandemic, according to a CNN count. Companies serve hundreds of thousands of customers.

Georgia Power, which has more than 2.5 million customers, said it will resume disconnections on July 15.

A Georgia-based advocacy group, the New Georgia Project's Black + Green Agenda, said the closings disproportionately affect communities of color.

"Disconnecting public services from black, brown and poor residents in the state of Georgia is a form of systemic environmental injustice," said Valerie Hill Rawls, director of the initiative, which was formed earlier this year to educate blacks in rural counties and those living in the state's "Black Belt" region on environmental injustice and coronaviruses. "This will have a devastating effect on those who have been hit hardest by Covid-19, the loss of wages and now the possible loss of access to gas and electricity," Rawls said.

It is also concerned about the sweltering heat in the summer months, and the growing need for additional cooling, water, and respiratory illness from medical equipment, could further exacerbate the problem of utility shutdowns.

"So it won't just be the day-to-day need to turn on the lights or stove for food to cook, it's going to delve into basic health concerns about the heat that's upon us," Rawls said.

The Black + Green Agenda is one of at least 30 groups in the state that sent a letter to the Georgia Public Utilities Commission with concerns about its decision to allow closings to resume.

& # 39; Unpaid utility bills will ultimately lead to higher rates for all customers & # 39;

The George Public Utilities Commission, which imposed a moratorium on closings by natural gas providers and Georgia Power, lifted the moratorium last month and does not regulate water providers. Georgia remains in a state of public health emergency ordered by the governor until August 11.

Providers are prohibited from disconnecting those who have "a serious illness that would be aggravated by such an interruption," including Covid-19 infections or complications.

The commission also prohibits public service providers it regulates from disconnecting public services between November 15 and March 15, as long as customers agree to pay the unpaid balance. The commission also prohibits disconnections for customers on any day that the National Weather Service applies a heat warning and excessive heat warning before 8 a.m. ET.

However, "if someone were to cut off when the temperatures were cold and not make arrangements to reconnect before a heat wave entered, the company would not have to reconnect," wrote Tom Krause, a spokesperson for the group, in a statement to CNN. .

When asked about the public service providers who resumed disconnections during the pandemic, Krause defended the measure, saying that once the moratorium was lifted, "the economy reopened and most people resumed work."

"Ending the moratorium helps ensure that customers are no longer behind on their bills, which would create an even more difficult situation for many," Krause wrote to CNN in a statement.

He added that "unpaid utility bills will ultimately result in higher rates for all customers," and referred those with trouble making payments to federal programs, as well as the Salvation Army for help.

Before the pandemic, keeping the lights on and having running water has been a struggle for many Americans who already lived from paycheck to paycheck, experts say.

And while there is Federal programs and community organizations that offer financial assistance to struggling families may not be enough during the pandemic.

According to a 2018 study by the National Association of Energy Assistance Directors, 34% of Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program grant recipients said they received disconnection notifications and 15% had to disconnect electricity or gas due to non-payment.

Mark Wolfe, executive director of NEADA, told CNN based on the data the organization has collected so far, as many as 6% of American households could be at risk of disruption, adding "if Congress does not extend unemployment It could be a catastrophe for many Americans "with respect to utilities, food, and rent.

"We are estimating that there were some 28 million households eligible for energy assistance before Covid-19 arrived, we believe it is approximately 20% higher … the number of low-income people with very limited resources is quite large now ", said.

A 2017 NAACP report found that public service closings had a disproportionate impact on poor and black communities. In the report, the organization also said that low-income communities spend more of their income on electricity and heating than high-income communities. The NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund also released a similar report in 2019 on how water affordability issues disproportionately affect black communities.

Black communities are also being hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic on almost all fronts, including high death rates and job losses.

Most states have rules that prohibit disconnection of water, gas, and electricity during the winter months and high temperatures, as well as prohibiting disconnections for those over 65.

Action beyond a & # 39; temporary solution & # 39;

Jason Bailey, NAACP LDF special economic justice attorney, who urged state and local governments to impose a moratorium on closings during the pandemic, told CNN that the federal government should "step in and approve something that not only protect companies and individuals. " Bailey also said states are taking a "piecemeal" approach to closings because there is no national leadership.

The $ 2 billion CARES Act allocated $ 900 million to help low-income families and there is bipartisan support for additional funds for the program. Wolfe said $ 900 million is not enough, adding that a national moratorium on closings is a temporary solution until there is a solution on how to pay the bills. He also said that some utility companies should adopt forgiveness programs similar to those offered by some utility companies in Connecticut.

Michigan Rep. Brenda Lawrence is one of several Democratic lawmakers in favor of a nationwide moratorium on shutting down public services. Lawrence told CNN that looking at programs like SNAP and WIC that are based on income and needs, as well as water regulation, could help curb the impact of service cuts felt by customers and providers.

"In the United States, you can get food stamps, you can get WIC, you can get food so you don't get hungry in the United States. We will have to analyze that policy," he said. "And we need to regulate water just like we do with other utilities to make sure we're not overcharging, that they're efficient."

The House-passed HEROES Act also contains a measure that would put a moratorium on closings during the pandemic, but Senate Republicans have signaled that they do not plan to accept the bill.

Last month, Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mike Crapo of Idaho sent a joint letter to the Senate leadership urging them to "reject proposals that would unintentionally restrict how public service providers, including electricity, natural gas and water services , they work with their clients and manage their businesses. "

Helping people after the public health crisis ends

Rawls is also working with other organizations to create a plan for a moratorium on disconnections in Georgia that is based on a Covid-19 public service relief plan approved last month by the Illinois Trade Commission.

Bailey said he and the NAACP LDF are concerned that people may have to shut down their services once the coronavirus pandemic ends.

"We have to think a lot about helping people once the pandemic ends," Bailey said. "It will only exacerbate things in the black community with Covid-19 if these things are not in place."