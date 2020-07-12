Val Demings' police record could complicate his chances as Biden vice president

The background of U.S. Rep. Val Demings as Orlando, Florida's first female police chief, could complicate her chances of becoming Joe Biden's running mate.

Some critics of Demings, who are reportedly on Biden's restricted list, say he too often sided with police officers accused of using excessive force during his four-year tenure as head of the police department. Orlando (2007-2011).

In one case, a 26-year-old officer threw an 84-year-old veteran to the ground and broke the victim's neck, according to Politico. Demings said the officer's technique was within the department's guidelines. A jury then awarded the victim $ 880,000 in damages.

But his stance appears to have changed to some extent since he became a congressman in January 2017. Demings has been an outspoken voice on police reform amid protests against racism in the wake of George Floyd's death in late May. She co-sponsored the "George Floyd Police Justice Act" and in a May 29 Washington Post opinion piece wrote: "As a former woman in blue, let me start with my brothers and sisters in blue: what the hell are you doing ? "

"When an officer engages in stupid, ruthless, and reckless behavior, his actions can take a life or change a life forever," he continued. “Bad decisions can cause irrevocable harm to the profession and destroy relationships and trust between the police and the communities they serve. Remember, the police need that trust just like the public does. Think before acting!"

However, another incident during Deming's term cited by Politico involved the department standing behind an officer who allegedly pushed a woman down a set of stairs. A video the department had allegedly seen showed the officer pushed her, but the department only took two days off her vacation and suspended him for 16 hours for filing a false report.

As deputy chief, Demings further lessened his punishment. She said she had no other choice due to a technicality.

The judge ordered the officer to pay the woman's medical bills.

In the six years since Demings left Orlando, he has seen declines in both the annual average of use of force incidents and in the use of force against black men and women, Politico reported.

Demings told Politico that while serving as chief of police, "she worked to review and make policy changes."

"The goal of police work should always be to keep people safe and resolve dangerous situations without injury," he said.

He also emphasized his work on community policing programs.

"Building fair, safe and strong communities is exactly what police work can and should be," he said.

She also told NPR that the department launched an early warning system while she was the chief to better track agents of interest.

In 2008, Demings wrote an op-ed for the Orlando Sentinel, defending the department against an Orlando Weekly story accusing the department of being too sided with officers in community complaints.

"Looking for a negative story in a police department is like looking for a prayer in a church," he wrote, according to Politico. "It won't take long to find one. Law enforcement officers deal with" negatives "all day, every day. When people summon the police, things are unlikely to go well."

Lawanna Gelzer, a community activist and critic of the Orlando police, told Politico that "she never saw any change in policy." I never found anything to reduce the tension between surveillance in the community. I saw too much vigilance. The same patterns continued during (his) administration that we are still dealing with today in Orlando. "

Charlene Carruthers, with the Black Life Movement, told Time that Demings was "a leader within an institution that is inherently violent, racist, patriarchal, and protective of capitalism. It is not enough to have someone who looks like me as the vice presidential candidate. I'm interested in someone who shares my values ​​and is aligned with our vision. "

However, others who know Demings have quickly defended his character and view his three-decade police resume as an asset.

"We need people with impeccable moral clarity who are very strong and very brave, and that really defines them," Florida colleague Lois Frankel said, according to The Hill. "She was a sheriff in a large municipality for years, so she knows internal problems very well and, as a member of the National Security and Intelligence committees, she has her foreign policy skills."

Democrat strategist Antjuan Seawright told The Hill: “Your ability to speak to a wide range of issues and to relate to them through your experiences, I think is important. I definitely think her experience in law enforcement is a positive attribute, and definitely being a black woman from a place where it is important not only for us to compete, but possibly to win, and that is Florida. "

Demings grew up in a working-class family and became the first in her family to earn a college degree. She joined the Orlando Police Department at a time when she said that most officers did not look like her. After leaving the department in 2011, she was elected to Congress in Florida in 2016 and is currently serving her second term. He received national notice earlier this year when he served as manager of the House during President Trump's impeachment trial.

Both Sens. Kamala Harris and Amy Klobuchar have been equally criticized for their careers as prosecutors. Klobuchar retired to Biden's VP team last month, while Harris is still considered to be on the list.