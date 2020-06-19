Van Jones revisits three Trump voters as the nation struggles with riots

Today, as the country struggles with the death of George Floyd in police custody, the protest movement that sprang from him, and the national conversation about race reverberating in every corner of American life, Jones revisited three of the voters who backed Trump. 2016 to see how they are living this moment in history.

The Ohio Democrat who backed Trump says cleaning up White House protesters "was the last straw for many people."

Scott Seitz is a union Democrat in Trumbull County, Ohio. Farmland and factories dominate the landscape of this stretch of the industrial heartland, which had voted Democrat for President in every election since 1976. But a series of plant closings and layoffs here, especially during Obama's second term, helped to turn over the county to Trump in 2016..

Seitz, who voted for Obama twice, said Trump's business background and then-nominee Democrat Hillary Clinton's lack of commitment led to a first-vote Republican.

"We put the Democrats in office and she turned around and completely forgot about us," Seitz told Van Jones in 2016. "We are what makes this world go round. We built the tanks and bombs that won the wars. from this country and for you to come here and completely neglect us, we would rather vote for anyone instead of her. "

Today, he is very concerned about Trump's reaction to the protests and is walking towards the Church of San Juan.

"I think he handled it as an arrogant businessman who is, showing a lack of compassion for people. What he did in front of the church and making those people move around and smoke bombs and tear gas or whatever. Just so that I can get to that view and have that picture of him holding that Bible with that accessory … If he were a religious type of form as he says, then he wouldn't have done that, "Seitz said, adding," That was about the drop that filled the glass for many people. "

Still, Seitz says that while he has reservations, he plans to vote for Trump.

"I don't like Biden that much and I don't feel like he's going to lead our country. I only support him about 10%. Trump is only about 25%," he said.

What could influence him between now and November is Biden's vice presidential election because he is so concerned about Biden's age that he believes Biden would likely not finish a first term. Seitz mentioned California Senator Kamala Harris as a potential choice that would interest her, but former First Lady Michelle Obama tops her list of vice presidents, though any speculation about political aspirations apparently ended in her 2018 memoir "Becoming" when she wrote: "I will say it here directly: I never intend to run for office."

2016 Michigan Trump Voter: Not a systemic issue, & # 39; is a bad police issue & # 39;

Leslie Curtis is a longtime Republican who once voted Democrat. In 2008, he supported Barack Obama, but as a black man, Curtis says he was disappointed by what he saw as Obama's lack of focus on black issues. Never before or since has he crossed the party lines.

Today, Curtis defends the way Trump has handled the protest movement and sees value in his photo shoot at the Church of San Juan.

"It's a gesture from him saying that we're strong, you know I believe in the Bible, I believe in Christianity and I'm just going to support it and we're going to overcome this," Curtis said, adding, "It was meant to be a symbolic show of strength. "

In 2016, while Trump only got 6% of the black vote in Michigan, the support of voters like Curtis helped Trump win the state by less than 11,000 votes. Since then, Curtis has moved to Arizona, which is expected to be a battleground state in the November election.

While Curtis supports people's right to protest, he doesn't see Floyd's death as indicative of a broader problem with the police and race.

"I've had the opportunity to witness how black and white police abuse their powers, so I'm not saying it's … a systemic problem in general, but I think it's a bad police problem. Of course, what happened to George Floyd was a tragedy, it was sad. As a black man, it's hard to see things like that and not have some kind of emotion about it, leading to you reacting when you're more emotional than thinking logically, "he said, adding:" When He says it is systemic, it takes away the responsibility of the person who committed the crime. "

Trump voter in West Virginia: President's response to protests has been & # 39; proportionate & # 39;

Allen Lardieri is a proud veteran and a proud coal miner. In 2016, every county in his West Virginia state voted for Trump.

Right after Trump's inauguration, Lardieri told Van Jones that he hoped the president would not only deliver on his promise to bring coal jobs to his state, but that his presidency would be a game changer for every political office.

"All of my reasoning for voting for Trump was not because of politics but because of Trump's presence," Lardieri said. "Their unconventional nature will cause a political shakeup … you have these career politicians, the same individuals who have populated Capitol Hill for so long, are so disconnected from their base. Trump is a stranger who will get people to start thinking and realize with hope that, 'Oh wait, we could lose our jobs if we don't become more representative'. "

Today, Lardieri is satisfied with Trump's record and his reaction to the protest movement.

"I think what he has done has been proportionate," said Lardieri. "He said he supports the protest. What the President, I and many others do not support is when someone hijacks a legal protest and turns it into some of the things you have been seeing at night."

As a veteran and an American, however, Lardieri condemns the actions of officers now accused of Floyd's death.

"I took an oath when I joined the military … and the oath does not go away when you have the uniform on or you have it on. It is still with you for life. Whenever someone is in a position of trust – law enforcement Military or otherwise: he goes out and does something completely out of his oath, it is crazy. And in this case it is not only crazy, it is lethal. "