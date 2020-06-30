Video says it shows a woman coughing at a California bartender: report

Authorities in the California Bay Area said Monday they are investigating another incident in which a person is accused of intentionally coughing during the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

The most recent incident occurred when police said an unidentified woman intentionally coughed up a bartender, the NBC Bay Area reported. The woman was upset that she was told to put on a mask and to stop hugging people at the facility, according to the report.

"With his mask on, he leaned down and coughed on it, and it was an obvious / audible cough, and before he had to tell him to go, he was showing off his middle fingers," Misha Marotta, a waitress. at James Gate Restaurant and Pub in Belmont, he told the station.

The bar released a video of the alleged incident in hopes of identifying the woman. It is unclear whether the bartender will file charges.

Last week, San Jose police said they were looking for a woman who appeared to cough up a 1-year-old boy in a Yogurtland after "getting angry that the woman was not maintaining adequate social distancing, so the suspect removed her facial mask and got close to the baby's face and coughed 2-3 times. "

