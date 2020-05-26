Vince McMahon addresses claims he is trying to buy back the XFL | Newsdio

It seems that Vince McMahon is not trying to buy back the XFL after all.

McMahon decided to abandon the second attempt at the XFL last month when the professional soccer league filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the state of Delaware.

The league is looking for a buyer for its assets. Earlier this month, Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic released a report noting how XFL creditors "seem to believe" that McMahon is positioning himself to buy the league from bankruptcy.

The idea behind this belief was that it would allow McMahon to escape the league's debt after the inaugural season and that he have a clean slate in case he wants to try to relaunch the league once the coronavirus pandemic ends. .

In an update, ESPN's Kevin Seifert reported Tuesday that the latest submission states that McMahon directly stated in a statement: "I will not be a bidder." He also claimed regarding the claims that he was trying to buy back the XFL that they were "inflammatory rhetoric and unsubstantiated allegations."

Finally, McMahon said he invested "at least" $ 200 million in the XFL.

