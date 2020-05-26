Vince McMahon had previously quit Apollo Crews | Newsdio

Last night, after winning the United States Championship, Apollo Crews cut a promotion and said that when he started in WWE, he heard people close to him who said he couldn't do it in WWE.

Much of what was said in the promotion is close to the truth because the feeling was that he was destined to be a big star. However, Vince McMahon did not see him as more than a half cardinal. This was discussed today on Wrestling Observer Radio.

"Yes, everyone thought he was going to be a big star until he started and then they thought he couldn't do it because Vince gave up on him," Meltzer said. Remember, they immediately took him to the main list. "

Bryan Alvarez He remarked that this is the best Apollo has seen on the main list, but Meltzer said history shows that a good night does not mean a long-term momentum is coming.

Meltzer said, "I have no faith … we'll see where it goes. Andrade may beat him next week.

Hopefully there are great things planned for the long term for Crews, but it's worth noting that there have been ideas for him in the past and McMahon will decide to go in a different direction. In March, there were plans to flip it, but then it was moved to Raw and there were plans to flip Raw, but those plans have apparently been scrapped.

