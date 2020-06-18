Washington Post: Senior State Department official resigns over Trump's response to riots across the country







Mary Elizabeth Taylor, deputy secretary of state for legislative affairs, wrote Thursday in a resignation letter obtained by the Post that "the president's comments and actions regarding racial injustice and American blacks violate my core values ​​and convictions."

"I must follow the dictates of my conscience and resign as undersecretary of state for legislative affairs," he said.

Reached for comment, a State Department spokesman told CNN: "We do not comment on personnel matters."

Taylor's resignation comes as Trump continues to lean on his forceful approach to the ongoing protests sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of the police. The gruesome video of Floyd's murder while in Minneapolis police custody has sparked the kind of soul searching for the role of the police in society and systemic racism that many advocates have urged for decades.

But Trump's efforts to tackle the protests have generated, in many ways, criticism and sown divisions. Earlier this month, he declared himself "his president of law and order" and promised to return order to the streets of the United States using the military if widespread violence is not quelled. "If a city or state refuses to take the necessary steps to defend the life and property of its residents, then I will deploy the United States Army and quickly solve the problem for them," Trump said in the Rose Garden of the White House. According to the Post, Taylor sent a message to his team of State Department employees acknowledging Floyd's "horrible murder" earlier this month. "For our team members who are suffering right now, know that you are not alone. You are seen, recognized, heard and supported. I am here with you," he wrote at the time. And while he praised Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for his "remarkable leadership" in his resignation letter on Thursday, some State Department officials have suggested that Pompeo should address his workforce on the issue that, in many ways, directly impacts his work. So far, he has refused to do so, sources familiar with the suggestion have explained to CNN. Instead, Pompeo has remained largely silent about it, leaving American diplomats at home and abroad feeling abandoned as they face questions about the unrest of their counterparts around the world. Some fear that the nation's top diplomat will put his personal political interests and relationship with Trump above his department's need for guidance and leadership.

CNN's Kylie Atwood and Jennifer Hansler contributed to this report.