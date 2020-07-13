Washington Redskins to withdraw nickname many consider racist

Decades of resistance gave way to mere days of deliberation.

The Washington Redskins will announce plans Monday to change the name of their team, according to the Sports Business Journal. The consensus opinion within the NFL is that the change was inevitable as soon as owner Daniel Snyder moved in and announced a "thorough revision" of the name on July 3, a derogatory insult to Native Americans.

But this is even faster than many expected, perhaps to secure time to adjust uniforms, logos and merchandise for the start of the 2020 season. The replacement name is not expected to be revealed immediately, according to the report. .

Calls to find a non-offensive name started decades ago, but Snyder, who bought the team in 1999 that he supported as a child, delved into the organization's history and the idea that it honored Native American culture.

But when the FedEx stadium title sponsor requested a reconsideration and the official uniform sponsor Nike withdrew all merchandise from the sale on its website, Snyder took a step toward change despite infamously saying just seven years ago that "never "would happen.

If concluded, Yahoo Sports indicated that Redskins executives started spreading the word in the league late last week to remove the nickname from various platforms: the review lasted less than 10 days.

FedEx, Nike and PepsiCo had shareholders plead with them to cut advertising revenue to the Redskins without a name change. FedEx CEO Frederick Smith is a co-owner of the franchise.

Warriors is a popular replacement option because Snyder once registered the name with the intention of adding an expansion franchise to the Arena Football League. It never came true, and his rights passed.

Another popular and award-winning option in a fan contest is RedTails, a reference to the fighter pilots of heroes Tuskegee Airmen for a time before military segregation was banned.

But the option that gains strength seems to be Red Wolves, as star defensive lineman Jonathan Allen promoted him on a social media account. RedTails or Red Wolves would allow the franchise to keep their hashtag #HTTR and perhaps minimize changes to the corresponding fight song "Hail to the Redskins".

"A lot of great things could come out of that," Allen said. "Call the stadium‘ The Den, "put the" Wolfpack "on D. I won't lie, that would be overkill, bro."

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins is on board and former Redskins players including Fred Smoot and Will Compton are trying to muster support. Even Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, a Maryland native and big fan of the soccer team, backed the change with some fiery emojis on Instagram.

So what's the heist?

Trademark issues are pending, according to the Sports Business Journal. There is great irony there because Snyder spent untold sums in a legal battle against the Justice Department to retain the Redskins trademark.

In 2017, the Supreme Court declared that a federal law prohibiting trademarks interpreted as derogatory was a violation of the First Amendment. Loss of brand protection would have cost a fortune in selling merchandise.

For a generation of sports fans in the nation's capital, the change recalls when the NBA's Washington Bullets changed its name to Washington Wizards for the 1997-98 season, after teammate Abe Pollin's friend, the first Israeli Minister Yitzhak Rabin, was assassinated. by shooting.

However, three-time Super Bowl champion Redskins is cut from a different cloth. Arriving from Boston in 1937, they remain the heart of sports in the city despite years of loss and inept leadership leading to empty seats and anti-Snyder chants.

The MLB Cleveland Indians are also considering a change, while the Atlanta Braves are not.