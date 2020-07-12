Washington State Party Melee Leaves 2 Dead, 2 Wounded, Police Say

A fight at a party in Bellevue, Washington, just east of Seattle, left two people dead and two others injured Saturday night, Bellevue police confirmed.

Police said they responded around 7:30 p.m. to a shooting call and possible stabbing in an apartment complex.

When the officers arrived they found one person dead and three wounded, two seriously. One of the seriously injured people died on the spot and the other two were transferred to a hospital. There was no immediate update on his medical conditions.

A witness told KIRO-TV in Seattle that someone who drank too much at an apartment kick-off party became aggressive and pulled out a knife, stabbing at least two people after being confronted.

One of the shooting victims with a concealed weapon shot the suspect, the witness told the station.

Police confirmed that there was no longer any danger to the public, but did not say whether the alleged instigator was among the wounded or the dead.

All the people involved knew each other, authorities said.