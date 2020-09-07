Watch US Open Tennis 2020 Live Stream Free Online TV Channel

The 2020 U.S. Open Round of 16 will continue on Monday from the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, NY. This is only the second major to take place in 2020 and this normally being New York City’s Grand Slam will also be the final major of the year.

Some of the biggest names in tennis will miss the tournament this time around including both the men’s and women’s singles champions from 2019, Rafael Nadal and Bianca Andreescu have withdrawn. Roger Federer will also miss the tournament due to knee surgery.

Below you’ll find everything you need to know to follow the U.S. Open including the upcoming schedule.

Serena Williams vs. Maria Sakkari

When: Monday, September 7

Monday, September 7 Live Coverage: 2:00 p.m. ET

2:00 p.m. ET Live Stream: ESPN+ (stream for free)

Featured Matches, Round of 16

Serena Williams vs. Maria Sakkari – 2 p.m. Live Streaming: ESPN+

Matteo Berrettini vs. Andrey Rublev – 4 p.m. ET

Frances Tiafoe vs. Daniil Medvedev – 7 p.m. ET

Sofia Kenin vs. Elise Mertens – 10 p.m. ET

US Open 2020 schedule

Round of 16

Sunday, Sept. 6 – Monday, Sept. 7, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. ET

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Sept. 8 – Wednesday, Sept. 9, Noon – 11 p.m. ET

Women’s Semifinals, Men’s Doubles Final

Thursday, Sept. 10, 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET

Friday, Sept. 11, 4 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET

Women’s Final

Saturday, Sept. 12, 4 p.m – 7 p.m.

Men’s Final

Sunday, Sept. 13, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

