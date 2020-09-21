Watch Wolves vs Manchester City Live Stream Free Premier League Online

It’s almost time for the Wolves vs Man City live stream, but you might not be hearing all of the buzz and excitement you’d expect for the start of a Premier League season, as the latter is the last team to open their 2020-21 season. Unfortunately, there’s some cloudy news for the The Sky Blues.

Both Ilkay Gundogan (tested positive for COVID-19) and Eric Garcia (head injury) are both scrapped from the game, with the former in a 10-day period of self-isolation and the latter’s injury requiring 17 stitches. That’s just half of City’s injury report, with Sergio Aguero recovering from a knee injury from June and Aymeric Laporte who is trying to get game-fit following his own isolation and positive COVID-19 test.

So, that all said, there’s some consensus that Man City’s chances may likely be hindered or improved by the performance of Gabriel Jesus, who many hope will step up in the absence of striker Aguero.

Will Jesus be enough to give Man City a good start to its new season? Here’s everything you need to know to watch Wolves vs Man City live streams online:

How to watch Wolves vs Man City live streams with a VPN

If you’ve left your home territory, and Wolves vs Man City isn’t streaming at your new location, you’re not out of luck. A virtual private network, or VPN, can come to your rescue. With a VPN, you can make it seem like you’re surfing the web from somewhere else, which lets you view live streams that might otherwise not be available in your area.

If you’re not sure which VPN service to use, don’t worry. We’ve tested many different options to find the best VPN, and we think that ExpressVPN is the way to go. ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

Wolves vs Man City live stream in the US

US Premier League fans need to get familiar with NBC and its many channels. Wolves vs Man City live streams, specifically, are exclusive to Peacock, the streaming service of parent company NBCUniversal.

According to NBC, more than 175 Premier League matches will stream on Peacock Premium between now and the end of the season in May 2021. So that’s definitely an option soccer fans will want to consider.

Wolves vs Man City live streams in the UK

In the UK, Sky Sports and BT Sport bring you the bulk of your Premier League coverage, and Wolves vs Man City live streams air on the former.

You can sign up for a Sky Sports package. Now TV also sells passes to Sky Sports by the day (£9.99) or month (£33.99). A current promotion discounts the monthly pass to £25 when you commit to a year of service.

Wolves vs Man City live streams in Canada

Streaming the Premier League is very straightforward in Canada, where DAZN will have Wolves vs Man City live streams. You can sign up for the service and get a 1-month free trial, which will let you watch the start of the 2020-21 Premier League season. After that, it’s $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for DAZN.

Wolves vs Man City live streams in other countries

Here are the channels airing Man United vs Crystal Palace in select countries.

Australia: Optus Sport

Austria: Sky Sport 1/HD, Sky Go, Sky Sport Austria 2

Brazil: Watch ESPN Brasil, ESPN Brasil

Dominican Republic: RUSH, Sky HD

Germany: Sky Sport 1/HD, Sky Go

Ireland: SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League

Japan: DAZN

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Puerto Rico: RUSH

U.S. Virgin Islands: RUSH