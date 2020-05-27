We might have received a hint about the release date of GTA VI

Rock star



Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of the developer of Grand Theft Auto Rockstar, generally spends between $ 10 million and $ 40 million a year on marketing. Between April 1, 2023 and March 31, 2024, a whopping $ 89 million will drop, according to a recent SEC filing. That leads to further speculation that Grand Theft Auto VI will launch sometime in 2023 or early 2024.

The numbers come out. The last time Take-Two spent so much on marketing was in 2018, the year Red Dead Redemption 2 was released. Red Dead Redemption and Grand Theft Auto are the company's two giant franchises, and there hasn't been a Grand Theft game. Auto since 2013.

It's also worth noting that Take-Two intends to spend around $ 150 million each year on game and license development from 2021 to 2024, according to the presentation. This is a boost from the original minimum commitments of $ 120 million, $ 114 million, and $ 56 million that were detailed in last year's annual presentation.

In other words, Take-Two plans to spend a ton on marketing in FY2023, and is spending even more tons on software development in the coming years. Something big is coming, whether it's Grand Theft Auto VI or not.

By 2023, 10 years will have passed since the launch of Grand Theft Auto V on PlayStation 3 / Xbox 360, a game that was later released and remains a top seller for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

It would be the biggest gap between Grand Theft Auto games by far. The gap between Vice City and San Andreas was only two years, while there was a five-year wait between IV and V. You can attribute the long wait to the increasingly staggering complexity of large-scale gaming, and the fact that That Take- An estimated two still earn around $ 600 million a year through Grand Theft Auto V Online.