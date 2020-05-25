We see the compact truck Hyundai Santa Cruz 2022

Daniel Golson / Roadshow



Sometimes wonderful things can happen when you are sitting at a stoplight. Case in point: A few days ago I was waiting in my car at a four-way intersection in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and a camouflaged Hyundai Santa Cruz

The prototype has just passed. Lucky!

Original preview of a 2015 conceptThe Santa Cruz will be Hyundai's first foray into the truck segment. Unlike the original concept, it will have four regular-size doors, and the Santa Cruz will be a true "compact" truck, probably slightly smaller than one. Honda Ridgeline or Ford Ranger

.

The Santa Cruz will be based on the next-generation Tucson crossover, which was previewed last year Vision T Concept. The Tucson will have an angular surface and an incredible front design, and from what I could see, the Santa Cruz will take the theme of the Tucson and raise it a bit. Through the camouflage I could see a square grille, Hyundai's now ubiquitous tiered headlight setup, a black lining around the wheel arches and a raised side window.

The bed was completely covered, but it looks like the Santa Cruz will have a body leaning around the hatchback in the line of the original concept and the first-generation Ridgeline. If you could estimate based on what I saw and the dimensions of the Vision T, the Santa Cruz will probably be about a foot longer than the Tucson, at around 194 inches long. For comparison, the current Ridgeline is 210 inches long and the Double Ranger cabin is 211 inches long.

At this point, we can only speculate on powertrains, but we expect a four-cylinder, all-wheel-drive turbocharged engine as standard, or at least as an option. The Santa Cruz concept had a diesel engine, but with Hyundai canceling the Santa Fe diesel Even before it goes on sale, we doubt that will happen. There's a chance the Santa Cruz would be offered with a hybrid powertrain, as the Vision T used a snap-in configuration. The current Tucson will tow up to 2,000 pounds, and we bet the Santa Cruz can at least double that.

Hyundai has previously confirmed that the Santa Cruz will go into production in 2021 and it will be built in the same factory in Alabama as Elantra, Santa Fe and Sonata. You may have to delay this timeline due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, although. We expect the Santa Cruz to start around $ 25,000 when it goes on sale as a 2022 model.