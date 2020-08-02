Weakened Hurricane Isaias may regain strength on the way to Florida

S T. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Isaias cut trees and cut power when it spread across the Bahamas on Saturday and headed for the Florida coast, threatening to complicate efforts to contain the coronavirus in places where cases are emerging.

Isaiah weakened from a hurricane to a tropical storm on Saturday afternoon, but he was expected to regain strength from the hurricane overnight as it moves toward Florida.

"We will begin to see impacts tonight," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned at a press conference. "Don't be fooled by the sale."

Isaias is building another burden on communities already affected by previous storms and the pandemic.

Florida authorities closed beaches, parks and virus test sites, whipping signs at palm trees to keep them from flying. The governor warned residents to expect power outages and asked to keep a week's supply of food and water on hand. Authorities struggled over how to prepare shelters for people to seek shelter, if necessary, while safely socializing away due to the virus.

North Carolina authorities ordered the evacuation of Ocracoke Island, which was hit last year by Hurricane Dorian. Meanwhile, officials in the Bahamas have opened shelters for people on Abaco Island to help those who have been living in temporary structures since Dorian devastated the area, killing at least 70 people.

Isaiah's maximum sustained winds steadily decreased on Saturday and were close to 70 mph around 11 p.m., hours after the US National Hurricane Center lowered its status. He said Isaias would regain the strengthening of the hurricane early Sunday.

By Saturday night, the storm was about 80 miles east-southeast of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. It was moving northwest at 9 mph and expected to be near the southeast Florida coast on Sunday morning, and then tacking near or along the state's Atlantic coast during the day.

Isaias is expected to remain a hurricane until Monday, then slowly weaken as it climbs the Atlantic coast. It is expected to move offshore from the Georgia coast on the way to the mid-Atlantic states. Heavy rains, floods and strong winds could hit much of the east coast during the week.

Despite the approaching storm, NASA says the return of two astronauts aboard a SpaceX capsule is still on the way for Sunday afternoon. Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken are preparing to make the first comeback in 45 years, after two months docked on the International Space Station. They target the Gulf of Mexico just off the Florida Panhandle, and flight controllers keep a close watch on the storm.

Isaias, pronounced ees-ah-EE-ahs, has already been destructive in the Caribbean: on Thursday, before becoming a hurricane, it uprooted trees, destroyed crops and homes, and caused widespread flooding and small landslides in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rich . A man died in the Dominican Republic. In Puerto Rico, the National Guard rescued at least 35 people from the floods that swept away a woman, whose body was recovered on Saturday.

Concerns about the coronavirus and the vulnerability of people still recovering from Dorian added to concerns about the storms.

Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis relaxed a coronavirus blockade due to the storm but imposed 10 p.m. at 5 am. curfew. He said that supermarkets, pharmacies, service stations and hardware stores would remain open as long as the weather allowed.

The Bahamas has reported more than 570 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and at least 14 deaths. It recently banned travelers from the US after an increase in cases after it reopened to international tourism.

As the storm now moves toward Florida, a hurricane warning is applied from Boca Raton to the Volusia-Flagler County line, which is located about 150 miles to the north. A storm alert is being applied for Jupiter's entrance to Ponte Vedra beach.

Coronavirus cases have emerged in Florida in recent weeks, and the added threat of a storm increased anxiety. State-run virus testing sites are closing in areas where the storm could strike because the sites are outdoor tents, which could fall in strong winds.

Natalie Betancur, who stocks up at a grocery store in Palm Beach Gardens, said the storm itself doesn't cause her much concern. But, he added, "I feel like the public is really panicking because it's a hurricane and we're in the middle of a pandemic."

DeSantis, the governor, said Saturday that 16 counties have declared states of emergency, although no immediate evacuation orders were issued. The Republican also said that hospitals are not being evacuated from coronaviruses or other patients.

Still, the pandemic forced officials handling the disaster response to struggle with social distancing rules. At one of four shelters in Palm Beach County on Saturday afternoon, people had their temperatures measured before entering. Public buses transporting residents to the shelter were disinfected by work teams between stops.

Kevin Shelton, the owner of Causeway Mowers in Indian Harbor Beach, Florida, said his store has been full for two days with people walking in to buy generators, chainsaws and other supplies. On Saturday morning, Shelton and his wife served at least 25 clients an hour, double their normal weekend business.

"We have been in the area for almost 50 years. We keep an eye on every storm," he said. "It could change in this direction at any time."