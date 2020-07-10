Weekend Weather: A rare heat wave event is forecast this weekend, says the National Weather Service.







The National Weather Service forecast predicts a maximum of 126 in Death Valley, California. Phoenix, Arizona, expects a peak of 117 on Sunday, and Las Vegas, Nevada is gearing up for the weekend highs of 113.

The National Weather Service uses different criteria for heat warnings in different parts of the country. An excessive heat warning indicates unusually high temperatures that could present considerable health risks.

In the southwest, "we use what we call a heat hazard," said Marvin Percha, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. This is different from other areas of the country where heat rates are more important in heat warnings.