Welcome to the Irrational Exuberance Part Deux (also known as the 2020 tech bubble)

The 90s are all the rage right now, even on Wall Street.

We call it Irrational Exuberance Part Deux, Wearing a hat for Alan Greenspan, the former Fed chief who coined the term to describe the 1996 stock market boom, particularly the surge in big tech stocks and the wave of unprofitable Internet IPOs. (Also great at '96: Tamagotchis, who have also returned)

The 2020 technology rally is indeed eerily evocative of that period of the late 1990s and early 2000s, when the Nasdaq surpassed the 3,000, 4,000, and 5,000 levels in a matter of months before peaking, and then crashed in April 2000.

Look, we're not saying it's a bubble, it just looks like a bubble, it walks like a bubble and talks like a bubble … OK, it's a bubble. Like the Macarena, huge in & # 39; 96, disappeared in & # 39; 97.

LORDSTOWN LOWDOWN

In 2009, Ohio gave GM $ 60 million in tax exemptions just to maintain the Lordstown plant, which employed more than 4,000 people, operating until 2027.

Unfortunately, that plant made the Chevy Cruze. When demand for that car fell, GM began cutting jobs. He finally shut down the entire plant last year.

What about that $ 60 million incentive? Yes, GM says you should retain that cash despite having fallen short for eight years on his promise.

What about that $ 60 million incentive? Yes, GM says you should retain that cash despite having fallen short for eight years on his promise.

SPEAKING ABOUT CRUISES …

We are all looking forward to a vacation from our homes right now, but Don't get your hopes up for an offshore vacation just yet.

The pandemic halted cruises worldwide, so it should come as no surprise that Carnival posted a massive loss in the second quarter.

And yet …

The loss was so bad: $ 4.4 billion Investors expecting the worst were shocked, prompting Carnival shares to drop 4% in early trading on Thursday. It closed down 1.4%.

FACEBOOK ANNOUNCES TRUMP AD

Facebook removed ads from President Trump's re-election campaign that included an inverted triangle "practically identical" to that used by the Nazis, according to the Anti-Defamation League

"Our policy prohibits the use of the symbol of a prohibited hate group to identify political prisoners without the context that condemns or disputes the symbol," Andy Stone, a Facebook spokesman, told CNN Business.

(The hate group Facebook was referring to is the Nazis, the company confirmed.)

BIG PICTURE: Facebook caught a lot of criticism last month for its inaction in Trump posts that Twitter marked for glorifying violence. It has also been in hot waters more recently for allowing extremist groups to proliferate on its platform. Deleting an ad with a Nazi symbol seems like the least you could do.

CHOMES HAVE EYES

Google Chrome extensions downloaded more than 32 million times were used to spy on users in a massive global surveillance campaign, according to a new report.

At least 111 "malicious or fake" Chrome extensions capable of taking screenshots, stealing login credentials, and capturing passwords as users type them.

Google said it removed all the problematic extensions. Still, wow …

CNN Business's Rishi Iyengar has more.