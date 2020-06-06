What & # 39; King of Staten Island & # 39; does not reveal about Pete Davidson's life

Pete Davidson's fate was established when he was a child.

Her father Scott, a FDNY Stair 118 firefighter in Brooklyn Heights, was a huge fan of stand-up comedy.

"(Pete) saw that the confrontation made his father happy," Pete's former manager Italia told The Post Cris. Years after Scott died on September 11, when Pete was just 7 years old, “that (memory) was what led to Pete. So I was in clubs at age 16. I needed to be there. "

It is also the reason why he sought out a mentor during his teens, as he bounced between three high schools: St. Joseph-by-the-Sea and Tottenville on Staten Island, and Xaverian in Brooklyn, because of what one source calls " behavioral problems. "

"My daughter went to Tottenville High School with Pete," Craig Loydgren, a comedian from Staten Island, told The Post. “He confronted her one day and said,‘ Your dad is a comedian. Can i meet him "

Loydgren was immediately affected by Pete's personality and talent, and set him up for his first open mic at a makeshift comedy club in the back of a Staten Island bowling alley.

“Wherever he took him, everyone wanted to be a part of (what Pete was doing). You knew there was something a little special about him. I told her mother she had the "It" factor, Loydgren said.

But Loydgren was more than a career start for Pete. He was also a father figure.

“I considered him one of my children. He used to tell me he was my favorite son, "said Loydgren. "My kids used to blow my chops up, saying I would do anything for him."

Comedian Dan Soder, who plays Dudley on "Billions," was also impressed by Pete's teenage talent.

"I saw Pete smoking a cigarette," Soder recalled seeing the 16-year-old at the Dugout comedy club on Staten Island.

"I told him that he was too young to smoke and that if he quit, he would infiltrate Caroline to see Bill Burr, his favorite comedian. I accept him. (Pete went) backstage and was delighted to meet Bill. The promise of Quitting did not work, but he has Bill in his new movie, playing Pete's mother's boyfriend. "

That movie, "The King of Staten Island," available Friday on demand, is at least partly autobiographical, with Pete playing an adorable and awkward jerk trying to deal with emotional issues while searching for a place in the world.

Written by Pete, his friend Dave Sirus, and director Judd Apatow, imagine how the life of the "Saturday Night Live" star could have been shaken if he hadn't had great success in comedy.

Pete plays an aspiring tattoo artist named Scott as Pete's real father, who lives with his mother, fights for his father's death, and cannot cut the threads on his apron. Things get tough for Scott's character when his mother starts dating for the first time in 17 years and ends with a hard punch played by Burr.

While it's an alternate universe, there are plenty of real-life points: Pete actually resides at home with his mother, Nurse Amy, though he bought the $ 1.3 million Annadale house with her, and he lives in deception. outside bachelor cellar.

"Pete's mother never came out again (after her husband's death). That was a central idea of ​​the film," Sirus told The Post. The idea was "to make a story of every terrible thing that had happened to Pete. Judd saw this as a moment to tell a story not only about Pete's father, but about everyone who lost someone who really cares. No you can throw infinite jokes from d – ka to the movie, which is what Pete and I would have done. "

The film is also said to be a kind of adolescent love letter spread across Staten Island, the county with which Pete always had a love-hate relationship, regularly hitting him on his standup and on "SNL," but also supporting local fundraisers and even sporting a Verrazano-Narrows Bridge tattoo among its acres of ink. Many locals make appearances in the film, including Pete's best friend, Ricky Vélez, and even the star's paternal grandfather, Stephen.

"Pete thought it was funny when we decided to let his own grandfather play his character's grandfather in the movie," said Sirus. "I never saw Pete as euphoric as he was when he saw his grandfather learn his lines and be a diva on set. Her grandfather asked the producer, "What is the timeline on this paycheck?"

The only one missing, of course, was Pete's father. Of all accounts, the procedure would have tickled him. A friend who asked not to be named recalled Scott as a "good time Charlie".

"Pete's old man was a ball buster," said Loydgren, who knew him when Scott attended the bar. "Pete got a lot out of him. I think (his father's death) did. The more fun you are, the deeper your pain will be. "

"Pete and I can joke about his father, but it is still painful for him," added Sirus. "People don't realize that he still feels new to him. He never got over it."

Pete's comic rise was swift. Discovered by Nick Cannon, he was called up to appear on the MTV show "Wild’ N Out "at 19. Before he turned 20, it was a touring comic with a growing number of followers and a growing collection of tattoos.

"Probably the first tattoo he got was the most significant," ex-girlfriend Carly Aquilino, who is still Pete's friend and participates in "The King of Staten Island," told The Post. "It's his father's number (FDNY badge)."

All of its ink is more than an ornament. In a recent interview with Charlamagne tha God, Pete said: “I cut my chest. That's why I started doing tattoos on my chest to cover (the cut marks). It is a launch. (When I'm) so manic and so annoying, something like that is the only thing that works for me. "

While Davidson was killing on stage, he was suffering inside.

"I was dealing with mental problems as a kid," said Italia, now a member of the comedy club The Stand. “There were good days and bad days and he handled it as best he could. Comedy allowed him to go places where he could never have gone otherwise. "

Other related comics. After a small role in the movie "Trainwreck", co-star Bill Hader arranged an "SNL" audition for Pete. Producer Lorne Michaels was taken for his edgy style and signed him to a contract in 2014. He put Pete in the national spotlight and also gave him another "father figure" in Michaels, as he recently said.

But that close relationship has also fueled some tensions at 30 Rock. In his six seasons on the show, Pete hasn't had as much air time as other players, but, among his open "Weekend Update" appearances and high-profile romances with pop star Ariana Grande, actress Kate Beckinsale. and the model Kaia Gerber, has garnered more public prominence than all of them combined.

In February, a source from "SNL" told Page Six: "Pete has a pretty comfortable concert, to say the least. The cast is not in it. He is just there, does not add much." The source explained that Pete benefited from Michaels' favoritism, saying the comedian was given free time to shoot the sequel to the movie "Suicide Squad" in Atlanta and allowed to skip the program for Velez's wedding, adding that that free time is "unheard of". "

Two months after Pete parted ways with Grande in October 2018, he posted an alarming message on Instagram, saying, "I really don't want to be on this earth anymore." It was a "SNL" show day, and the NYPD was called in to do a wellness checkup in the studio. Pete was said to be fine, although he appeared on that night's broadcast only to introduce the musical guest.

Four months ago, he spoke to Charlamagne the God about the show: "I'm literally painted to be this big dumb idiot. Personally, I think I should end that show because they make fun of me. They think I'm a dumb f-king… I have a strange feeling in that building where I don't know … if I'm the joke or I'm in the joke. "

A source from "SNL" told The Post: "Pete isn't on (the show) much partly by choice. It's a point of frustration for other people on the show … who spends a lot of time doing other projects and gets He takes a lot of time off. He doesn't have a lot of writing homework. He's pretty anomalous in how little he's really committed to running the show week by week. But Pete definitely brings a certain audience with him, so he gets away with it. "

Despite how "SNL" has changed his life, even from the beginning, Pete thought it was an awkward attack.

"He was surprised (he got it)," said Sirus. "His attitude was:‘ Why would they hire me? I don't do sketches. "I didn't know what I would do."

In addition to emotional problems, shared by the character in his film, Pete suffers from asthma and Crohn's disease, which, in terms of the coronavirus, places him in a high-risk group.

Pete and Sirus continue to write together, but Sirus takes great precautions. "When I go to the basement, I put on the mask and tape it so that air enters the mask instead of up and down," he said. "Pete's doctor told him that he is more vulnerable than other people his age. Pete thinks I'm exaggerating, but I don't want to be the one to make him sick. "

Before the pandemic, friends regularly stopped by the basement for games and tattoo sessions. While filming "The King of Staten Island", Davidson dated Steve Buscemi, who plays a firefighter in the movie, and Sirus, watching Rodney Dangerfield movies.

Lately, "the (only) other person there is Jay Crillz," said Sirus of Pete's rapper friend. "Jay doesn't wear a mask because he's in (Pete's) quarantine circle."

The current scene is a far cry from the days of Grande, when Davidson became tabloid meat overnight.

"That level of fame was not good for Pete," said Sirus. “I wasn't dating Ariana because of that. He dated her because he loved her. If Pete could wave a magic wand and never be photographed again, he would die for it. ”

The comedian is said to be single right now and enjoying the running of the bulls as a break from the madness of the world. At home in the basement "it's the best place for him," Sirus said.

"All women want to be Pete's mother. He has a quality where he's lovable and humble, and they want to hug him and make him better, "added Italy of the star's romances." Women think they can save him. That's why these relationships don't work. He can only save himself. "

Additional reporting by Sara Nathan