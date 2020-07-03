What airs on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime in July

An Unforgettable Film Performance, the filmed version of the Tony Award-winning Broadway original production of "Hamilton" is coming to Disney + in July. Here is some of what is being broadcast on the various services …

"The Nanny Club": Based on the bestselling book series of the same name, this drama follows the friendship and adventures of a group of high school students as they start their childcare business in the town of Stoneybrook, Connecticut. (Netflix)

"On my skin" Season 1: Gabrielle Creevy and Zadeiah Campbell-Davies star in the dark coming-of-age comic series that follows a teenage girl as she deals with her anxieties and insecurities. (Hulu)

Final season "Cable Girls" Part 2: When Lidia's biggest rival uses a prison camp to take revenge, Lidia and her friends become even more challenging in their fight against the Franco regime in this landmark series. (Netflix)

"Much Much Love: The Legend of Walter Mercado": The documentary focuses on astrologer Walter Mercado, who with 120 million viewers at his peak was a peacock in macho culture, a naive ingenuity, a messenger of hope.(Netflix)

"The Protector" Season 4: Vizier and the Immortals rule modern Istanbul, Hakan travels to the past to stop a war, and Zeynep undergoes a powerful transformation this season. (Netflix)

"Damned": Based on the New York Times best-selling book, this new imagination of the Arthurian legend is told through the eyes of Nimue, a young woman with a mysterious gift destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake. (Netflix)

"Hitch": New York "dating doctor" Alex Hitchens (Will Smith) tires of charming gossip columnist Sara Melas (Eva Mendes) while also training shy Albert (Kevin James) on how to earn the love of the beautiful heiress Allegra Cole (Amber) Valletta). (Amazon Prime)

"The kissing booth 2": In this sequel to the hit 2018 teen movie, high school senior Elle juggles a long-distance relationship, college apps, and a new friendship that could change everything.(Netflix)

"Rebecka Martinsson": This fascinating Scandinavian crime thriller revolves around Stockholm's powerful lawyer Rebecka Martinsson, who reluctantly returned to her remote hometown in northern Sweden after the murder of a childhood friend and then worked there. as a prosecutor. The series is based on Åsa Larsson's popular crime novels. (Acorn TV)

"Diary of a Weak Child: Rodrick's Rules": Based on the successful second installment of Jeff Kinney's series of written books, Greg Heffley, the boy who made "Wimpy" great, returned. This time, after getting rid of Cheese Touch, he enters the next grade with his confidence and friendships intact and his gaze on a new girl in the community. (Disney +)

"Saving Private Ryan": Eight US Army rangers penetrate German territory during World War II to find and bring home a soldier whose three brothers have been killed. (HBO Max)

"Ice Age: Collision Course": The Herd fights to stop an asteroid running toward Earth in this animated movie that's fun for the whole family. (Disney +)

"Race to the mountain of witches": Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson stars in this movie about a Las Vegas taxi driver trying to protect a pair of brothers with paranormal powers from an evil organization that wants to use them. (Disney +)

"Mighty Ducks": A self-centered lawyer is sentenced to a community service that trains a youth hockey team. (Disney +)

"Palm Springs": When carefree Nyles (Andy Samberg) and reluctant bridesmaid Sarah (Cristin Milioti) have a casual encounter at a wedding in Palm Springs, things get complicated when they find themselves unable to escape the venue, themselves or each other. other. (Hulu)

"We are Freestyle Love Supreme": Long before the world knew about Tony-award winning Broadway musicals "Hamilton" and "In The Heights", Lin-Manuel Miranda was in an improvised hip-hop group called Freestyle Love Supreme, along with director Thomas Kail and artists Christopher Jackson and Anthony Veneziale. Filmmaker Andrew Fried began relating to the group in the summer of 2005, documenting the early days of beatboxing and rap for Freestyle Love Supreme on the sidewalks, not knowing how their story would unfold. Fourteen years later, Fried captures them gathering for a series of shows in New York City that led to a triumphant career on Broadway. (Hulu)

"Geomsanaejeon" a.k.a. "Diary of a Prosecutor" Season 1: Sung-Jae Lee stars in this South Korean television series about an overworked prosecutor. (Hulu)

"Kill Bill Vol. 1": Uma Thurman stars in this fast-paced film in which upon waking up from a four-year-old coma, a former assassin takes revenge on the team of assassins who betrayed her. (HBO Max)

"Greyhound": Tom Hanks wrote and starred in this film about a lifelong Navy veteran who, as a first-time captain, is tasked with protecting a convoy of 37 ships carrying thousands of much-needed soldiers and supplies through the treacherous waters of the Atlantic during SECOND WORLD WAR. (Apple TV +)

"Quick pineapple": Judd Apatow directs this story that follows a couple (Seth Rogan and James Franco) when they reach the top of the hit list when one witnesses a mob murder and drags their friend on a crazy flight of bent gangsters to silence them both permanently. (Amazon Prime)

"Clamor" Season 1: A five-part documentary series examining the gripping story of high school soccer star Greg Kelley and a search for truth and justice. Few people experience the momentum Kelley had had in her last year in Leander, Texas. All of that changed when he was convicted of sexually assaulting a child and sentenced to 25 years in prison with no possibility of parole. But a surge of support emerged for Kelley, questioning the investigation, the prosecution's tactics, and ultimately the validity of the conviction. (Hulu)

"Thiago Ventura: POKAS": In a stand up special, Thiago Ventura jokes about life in the neighborhood, politics and more, explaining how actions speak louder than words. (Netflix)



"West Side Story": Richard Beymer and Natalie Wood star in this classic musical set among the homes of New York City that finds a pair of star-crossed lovers caught in a territorial war between rival street gangs. (Hulu)

"I'm not your black": Director Raoul Peck imagines the James Baldwin book never ended, "Remember This House," to examine race in America in that scorching documentary. (Hulu, Amazon Prime)

"The rest of us": Heather Graham stars in the dramatic story about a woman who befriends the woman her father married after leaving her mother. (Hulu)

"Hanna" Season 2: Esmé Creed-Miles plays Hanna, who is pulled out of hiding when her only friend, Clara, is recaptured by the Utrax organization and taken to a new facility, The Meadows. To rescue Clara, Hanna needs the help of her previous nemesis, the troublesome CIA agent Marissa Wiegler, who begins to see Hanna as the daughter she never had. (Amazon Prime)

"My spy": JJ is a hardened CIA agent (Dave Bautista) who has been demoted and finds himself at the mercy of a precocious 9-year-old girl named Sophie (Chloe Coleman) who uses her intelligence to teach him how to be a spy. (Amazon Prime)

"Absentia" Season 3: After the dramatic events of the second season, Emily Byrne is serving the final days of her FBI suspension as she works hard to be the best possible mother to Flynn. Everything turns around when an international criminal case hits too close to home, threatening the family he is trying to keep together. What follows is a dangerous journey that will take Emily away from Boston, testing her like never before and forcing her to learn to trust again, to love again, and finally to realize her true place in the world after all she's done. past. (Amazon Prime)

"If you give a cookie to a mouse": When you give a mouse a cookie, it will ask you for a glass of milk and then … who knows what it will ask for next? Follow the adventures of Mouse, Oliver, and other familiar characters as they discover that when you have a curious Mouse for a friend (not to mention a moose, a pig, a cat, and a dog) one thing always leads to another, and then other! (Amazon Prime)

"Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist": The comic goes boldly where no comedian has ever gone before – everywhere! During the tour, he traveled the world, meeting locals and learning about their culture. He then transformed those experiences into entirely new sets of material specific to each country he visited. (Amazon Prime)

"Big fish": Directed by Tim Burton, the film follows a frustrated son (Billy Crudup) who begins to put together a true picture of his father (Ewan McGregor) with snippets of incredible stories and magical tales from his youth. (Amazon Prime)

"Nick and Nora's Infinite Playlist": A casual encounter follows Nick and Nora (Michael Cera and Kat Dennings) as they embark on a journey through New York's indie rock scene on a quest to find that secret show from a legendary band, and they end up meeting. (Amazon Prime)

"Silly and dumber": Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels star in a delusionally dumb pair of friends traveling on a crazy country trip to return a briefcase full of cash to its rightful owner. (HBO Max)

"Be smart": When the identities of the secret agents are compromised, Maxwell Smart's hapless teams with Agent 99 much more capable of thwarting an evil terrorist group. Steve Carell, Anne Hathaway, Dwayne Johnson star in this reboot. (HBO Max)

"Lampoon National Holidays": The insane Griswold clan embarks on a hated cross-country odyssey, bent on going to their favorite theme park, Walley World. (HBO Max)

"Down to Earth with Zac Efron": Actor Zac Efron travels the world with wellness expert Darin Olien on a travel program exploring healthy and sustainable lifestyles. (Netflix)

"Waiting for Amy": An intimate, unfiltered view of comedian Amy Schumer's touring life, creating a stand-up special during her difficult first pregnancy. (HBO Max)

"Tig n & # 39; Seek": Eight-year-old Tiggy and her gadget-building cat, Gweeseek, as they search for Wee Gee City's lost and found in this animated series. (HBO Max)