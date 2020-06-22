What Are The Best Medical Asset Tracking Technologies in 2020?

When it comes to asset tracking and management, the healthcare industry faces challenges, unlike any other. Medical centers generally require a mind-boggling amount of tools, equipment, and devices that need to be effectively managed. The kind of efficiency that is expected out of the medical system can be heavily taxing unless it is not handled appropriately.
All of this could overwhelm anyone, and make asset tracking seem like a heavy burden.
But you can set aside your worries. Technology comes to the rescue!
Technology has eased and simplified a lot of challenges faced by multiple industries by providing you with some brilliant asset tracking solutions. Tracking technologies have seen some major developments in the past decade and is being rapidly adopted by tech-savvy professionals.
But you might wonder, why must you use asset tracking technology in the first place?
Well, here’s why!
- Using hospital asset tracking technology can dramatically lower the number of cases where the required asset is unavailable
- In comparison with manual asset tracking, the chances of human error is minimal
- It can assist you to easily track down any asset that may have gone missing
- It boosts the productivity of your organization
- It can even lower costs
Listed below are a few medical asset tracking technologies that could prove to be of great help to you:
Contents
- 1 Tracking assets with barcodes
- 2 Tracking assets with QR code
- 3 Tracking assets using GPS
- 4 Tracking assets using IoT
- 5 Asset tracking using RFID
- 6 Asset tracking using NFC
- 7 Asset tracking using BLE
- 8 In conclusion,
Tracking assets with barcodes
Barcodes today are used pretty much everywhere. What a barcode does is to simply represent data in a visual format that is readable by a machine, thus transmitting information about the item to which it is attached.
It displays data by varying spacing and widths of several parallel lines. This data is then read by a machine (or even a smartphone!) and provides the user with accurate information on tracking pricing, etc.
Benefits:
- Huge data storage
- Reduced labor cost
- Speedy operations
- Simplified record-keeping
- Accurate location information
Tracking assets with QR code
A QR code is nothing but another type of barcode. The QR stands for quick response, and just like a barcode, it represents data in a machine-readable format. You can also call it a 2-D barcode.
The information pertaining to the item that the QR code captures can then be read by a machine or smartphone software.
Benefits:
- Can store a humongous amount of data
- Possible to scan in any direction and using multiple angles
- Super-fast scanning that saves time
- Extremely easy to scan and decode
- Lower risk of background interference
Tracking assets using GPS
Global Positioning System (GPS) is an all too familiar technology thanks to the ubiquity of Google Maps and similar software.
The uniqueness of GPS lies in the fact that it does not require any internet or telephonic reception to transfer data.
GPS assists you in monitoring the precise location of an asset and is primarily used to track vehicles. A lot of fleet software also uses GPS tracking.
Benefits:
- It is extremely intuitive
- Compatible with smartphones
- Results in lower transport costs by saving fuel owing to route optimization
- Lowers instances of theft by acting as added security
- A fairly secure and dependable software
Tracking assets using IoT
IoT stands for Internet of Things. It is nothing but a system of interconnected devices that are embedded with sensors that enable them to gather and exchange data.
Thanks to IoT, you can now connect and track anything from a drone to a tiny capsule. It is an emerging technology but one that requires minimal human-human or human-machine interaction.
As an example, a fan that you can switch on using an Android/iOS app is counted as an IoT device.
Benefits:
- It can eliminate delays
- You can locate and track anything under the sun
- It provides you with real-time tracking
- It can prove to be a great ROI
- IoT helps provide a wonderful customer experience
Asset tracking using RFID
RFID stands for Radio-frequency communication, which is a technology that uses radio waves to both, read and capture information stored in a tag that is attached to an object.
The beauty of this technology is that you can scan RFID tagged equipment from quite some distance, which saves a ton of time and boosts productivity.
Benefits:
- You can scan multiple assets in a span of a few seconds
- A highly secure form of technology
- Provides the user with real-time alerts including alarms
- You can save a lot of time otherwise spent over inventory information
- Can be integrated with other technologies such as GPS
Asset tracking using NFC
NFC stands for near -field communication and is considered a subset of RFID.
It is a short-range and high-frequency wireless communication technology that allows the exchange of data between devices over a distance of about 10 cms.
NFC enables the user to track the tagged asset, obtain its geo-location check who has read the tag.
Benefits:
- An affordable form of technology
- Can be used with a smartphone
- Seamless integration between devices
- Great user experience
- Reliable and secure
Asset tracking using BLE
BLE (Bluetooth low energy) beacon devices are tiny radio transmitters that broadcast low energy Bluetooth signals in a specified range. It enables smartphones and other devices to perform any action within close proximity of the beacon.
It is also considered to be a power-efficient version of the familiar Bluetooth.
Benefits:
- Saves plenty of time
- Does not require additional hardware
- Provides tracking information in real-time
- Fairly simple to implement
- A cost-effective solution
In conclusion,
Asset management is crucial in the medical industry. With the help of asset tracking technology, you can take your asset management to the next level. It is a modern and effective method that can be used in sensitive fields such as medicine etc.
In such a place as a hospital, where emergencies can occur at any time, it is extremely important that critical devices and equipment are easily found. For this reason, optimal asset management is even more crucial for this industry. In fact, it can help eliminate a huge degree of error that can occur if human beings were to be trusted with such significant information.
Technology has proven to be a great boon across industries, and by harnessing the full power of technology in asset tracking, you too can help your organization scale new heights!