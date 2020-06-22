What Are The Best Medical Asset Tracking Technologies in 2020?

When it comes to asset tracking and management, the healthcare industry faces challenges, unlike any other. Medical centers generally require a mind-boggling amount of tools, equipment, and devices that need to be effectively managed. The kind of efficiency that is expected out of the medical system can be heavily taxing unless it is not handled appropriately.

All of this could overwhelm anyone, and make asset tracking seem like a heavy burden.

But you can set aside your worries. Technology comes to the rescue!

Technology has eased and simplified a lot of challenges faced by multiple industries by providing you with some brilliant asset tracking solutions. Tracking technologies have seen some major developments in the past decade and is being rapidly adopted by tech-savvy professionals.

But you might wonder, why must you use asset tracking technology in the first place?

Well, here’s why!

Using hospital asset tracking technology can dramatically lower the number of cases where the required asset is unavailable

In comparison with manual asset tracking, the chances of human error is minimal

It can assist you to easily track down any asset that may have gone missing

It boosts the productivity of your organization

It can even lower costs

Listed below are a few medical asset tracking technologies that could prove to be of great help to you:

Tracking assets with barcodes

Barcodes today are used pretty much everywhere. What a barcode does is to simply represent data in a visual format that is readable by a machine, thus transmitting information about the item to which it is attached.

It displays data by varying spacing and widths of several parallel lines. This data is then read by a machine (or even a smartphone!) and provides the user with accurate information on tracking pricing, etc.

Benefits:

Huge data storage

Reduced labor cost

Speedy operations

Simplified record-keeping

Accurate location information

Tracking assets with QR code

A QR code is nothing but another type of barcode. The QR stands for quick response, and just like a barcode, it represents data in a machine-readable format. You can also call it a 2-D barcode.

The information pertaining to the item that the QR code captures can then be read by a machine or smartphone software.

Benefits:

Can store a humongous amount of data

Possible to scan in any direction and using multiple angles

Super-fast scanning that saves time

Extremely easy to scan and decode

Lower risk of background interference

Tracking assets using GPS

Global Positioning System (GPS) is an all too familiar technology thanks to the ubiquity of Google Maps and similar software.

The uniqueness of GPS lies in the fact that it does not require any internet or telephonic reception to transfer data.

GPS assists you in monitoring the precise location of an asset and is primarily used to track vehicles. A lot of fleet software also uses GPS tracking.

Benefits:

It is extremely intuitive

Compatible with smartphones

Results in lower transport costs by saving fuel owing to route optimization

Lowers instances of theft by acting as added security

A fairly secure and dependable software

Tracking assets using IoT

IoT stands for Internet of Things. It is nothing but a system of interconnected devices that are embedded with sensors that enable them to gather and exchange data.

Thanks to IoT, you can now connect and track anything from a drone to a tiny capsule. It is an emerging technology but one that requires minimal human-human or human-machine interaction.

As an example, a fan that you can switch on using an Android/iOS app is counted as an IoT device.

Benefits:

It can eliminate delays

You can locate and track anything under the sun

It provides you with real-time tracking

It can prove to be a great ROI

IoT helps provide a wonderful customer experience

Asset tracking using RFID

RFID stands for Radio-frequency communication, which is a technology that uses radio waves to both, read and capture information stored in a tag that is attached to an object.

The beauty of this technology is that you can scan RFID tagged equipment from quite some distance, which saves a ton of time and boosts productivity.

Benefits:

You can scan multiple assets in a span of a few seconds

A highly secure form of technology

Provides the user with real-time alerts including alarms

You can save a lot of time otherwise spent over inventory information

Can be integrated with other technologies such as GPS

Asset tracking using NFC

NFC stands for near -field communication and is considered a subset of RFID.

It is a short-range and high-frequency wireless communication technology that allows the exchange of data between devices over a distance of about 10 cms.

NFC enables the user to track the tagged asset, obtain its geo-location check who has read the tag.

Benefits:

An affordable form of technology

Can be used with a smartphone

Seamless integration between devices

Great user experience

Reliable and secure

Asset tracking using BLE

BLE (Bluetooth low energy) beacon devices are tiny radio transmitters that broadcast low energy Bluetooth signals in a specified range. It enables smartphones and other devices to perform any action within close proximity of the beacon.

It is also considered to be a power-efficient version of the familiar Bluetooth.

Benefits:

Saves plenty of time

Does not require additional hardware

Provides tracking information in real-time

Fairly simple to implement

A cost-effective solution

In conclusion,

Asset management is crucial in the medical industry. With the help of asset tracking technology, you can take your asset management to the next level. It is a modern and effective method that can be used in sensitive fields such as medicine etc.

In such a place as a hospital, where emergencies can occur at any time, it is extremely important that critical devices and equipment are easily found. For this reason, optimal asset management is even more crucial for this industry. In fact, it can help eliminate a huge degree of error that can occur if human beings were to be trusted with such significant information.

Technology has proven to be a great boon across industries, and by harnessing the full power of technology in asset tracking, you too can help your organization scale new heights!