What does the new New York budget do under "disburse the New York police"?

It appears that the City Council's move to disburse the NYPD also managed to protect a particularly well-connected brand of lawbreakers – that is, city employees and other insiders who abuse their parking signs .

This, even as the new budget also increases law enforcement against all other drivers in a blatant attempt to fund city government with excessive law enforcement.

That's right: the budget eliminated the 116 positions dedicated to poster application and zeroes the unit's $ 5.4 million annual budget. This is at least the second time that Mayor Bill de Blasio's boastful attempt to crack down has failed.

Meanwhile, the budget also reallocates 165 traffic control agents to the Department of Transportation, expecting them to generate $ 42 million in additional revenue.

Council President Corey Johnson says it will mean more "tickets for cars that block bus lanes or park twice in a bicycle lane."

Really? It seems to us that CoJo is ignoring a key lesson from Ferguson, Missouri, where the death of Michael Brown in 2014 sparked the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Obama Justice Department investigation found that the city of Ferguson was heavily dependent on revenue generated by fines and other charges generated by the police, an oppressive policy that hit the black community hard.

The fines, plus late fees and arrests stemming from non-payment created serious tensions between civilians and the police.

New York City drivers have long complained of ticket shelling. Police and traffic officers who report wrongdoing have cited productivity quotas, as well as pressure from supervisors to write more fines.

However, city leaders simply decided to abuse more of the public in this divisive way, even when (once again) they protected internal motorists who abuse their privileges.

That's a lot of misery in the name of "underfinancing the police."