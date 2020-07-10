What is Miguel Andujar of the Yankees doing to improve his defense?

When Miguel Andujar made 15 mistakes in 2018, the outsiders looked at the total and wondered if the Yankees could live in so many boots, even if he hit enough to finish second in the American League Rookie of the Year race.

After the season, the Yankees were more concerned with improving Andujar's footwork, so he would be in a better position to throw balls than his total mistake. A winter of work disappeared because Andujar limited himself to a dozen games last year due to surgery on his right shoulder.

More footwork exercises followed during this past offseason and in the first spring training, before the coronavirus closed baseball. However, that did not stop Andujar from exercising at George M. Steinbrenner Field during the quarantine.

According to Carlos Mendoza, the bench coach and mentor of the Yankees, the time Miguel Andújar spent in Tampa while the game was stopped helped his fielding.

"The footwork is much better and the pitch, due to injury, is also much better," Mendoza said in a Zoom call before Thursday's intra-school game at Yankee Stadium.

Andujar started in right field to advance his development as a player who can offer versatility. He lost the ball from Giancarlo Stanton's first inning in the sun / lights when he came in for him.

"It's about getting live replays and getting on with the job, your confidence and staying aggressive at third base," Mendoza said. “In 2018, his position on the field was very, very low and he was hot on his heels. So we put it in a better position incorporating a small jump when the ball is entering the batting zone. That way will allow you to have a better first step and better readings, hopefully from the beginning. "

If Gio Urshela hadn't taken third place for Andujar last year and turned into a year worthy of a All-Star Game, Andujar would have joined the Yankees as third baseman every day. However, the best way to get Andujar's bat into the lineup now is to move it. Before Thursday's intra-school game, he took dirt balls and shots at first base.

With the rain expected on Friday, the Yankees canceled their in-school game. James Paxton will pitch and some players requiring treatment will be at Yankee Stadium, but there will be no full training.

Gleyber Torres' five mistakes in 10 spring training games before the coronavirus closed the game was alarming to some, as the Yankees allowed the ingenious Didi Gregorius to go through free agency and make Torres the usual shortstop.

The mistakes didn't alarm general manager Brian Cashman, and Mendoza didn't do much while it happened.

"We didn't want to put too much into it. Obviously he made a few mistakes, we saw it. We're happy with the pregame work he was doing," said the Yankees bench coach, who worked with Torres advancing to second base on Thursday for the afternoon. "The most important thing was to stay aggressive and positive with him, we didn't want to get too much out of him." What we have seen so far, and when they closed us, he is working. We are happy and confident that it will be fine. "