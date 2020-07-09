What matters: this Covid case chart should get Trump's attention

Therefore, it is not surprising that Trump, who insists that schools must reopen in the fall for the economy to return to normal, rejected the list of best practices for reopening developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Diseases. Read here about his tweets today and about the CDC's response, which was to update the guidelines, as well as the possibility that Trump may withhold funds from school districts and states that move more slowly than he wants.

Related: Trump is now in open dispute with health officials as the virus rages

Trump's latest allergy to professional opinion comes directly from him, encouraging states to open up before complying with previous CDC guidelines.

They did, and now Covid is raging in the United States. Will states follow suit and reopen schools before the virus is under control? Potentially of interest to parents: A summer camp in Arkansas closed Wednesday after a Covid outbreak among campers.

Related: Tulsa Sees Covid-19 Rise Following Trump June Rally

The most surprising thing about Trump's insistence that all is well, despite the resurgence of cases, is that it is affecting the states that voted for him.

Look at the table below of Covid's case spikes tracked against 2016 results:

It may be that the people who get sick are not the people in those states who are most likely to vote for Trump. But these are among the many states that now re-establish restrictions on their residents, because the disease is out of control. The United States has now crossed 3 million infections.

Related: Florida governor took a victory lap over coronavirus, but it was only half time