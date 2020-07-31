What Obama knew about John Lewis (opinion)







And what a gift Obama was this day, delivering the compliment to his friend and hero. He acknowledged the great debt that we all owe Lewis, praised "his powerful vision of freedom" and reminded us of the hard work we must do to resume America's faltering march toward a more perfect union.

"Bull Connor may be gone," Obama said, "but today we are witnesses with our own eyes of policemen kneeling on the neck of American blacks. George Wallace may be gone, but we may be witnesses that our federal government is sending agents. to use tear gas and batons against peaceful protesters. "

The former president described how he met the congressman as a law student, when he told Lewis that he was one of his heroes. When Obama was elected to the United States Senate, he told the congressman that he was standing on his shoulders, and when the first black president was elected, he embraced him and said that his victory had only been possible because of the sacrifices Lewis made.

On Thursday, in front of a passionate (and socially estranged) congregation, the former president marveled at Congressman Lewis's bravery, boarding a bus with fellow civil rights activist Bernard Lafayette in 1960 to desegregate him.