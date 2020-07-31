What Obama knew about John Lewis (opinion)

And what a gift Obama was this day, delivering the compliment to his friend and hero. He acknowledged the great debt that we all owe Lewis, praised "his powerful vision of freedom" and reminded us of the hard work we must do to resume America's faltering march toward a more perfect union.
"Bull Connor may be gone," Obama said, "but today we are witnesses with our own eyes of policemen kneeling on the neck of American blacks. George Wallace may be gone, but we may be witnesses that our federal government is sending agents. to use tear gas and batons against peaceful protesters. "
The former president described how he met the congressman as a law student, when he told Lewis that he was one of his heroes. When Obama was elected to the United States Senate, he told the congressman that he was standing on his shoulders, and when the first black president was elected, he embraced him and said that his victory had only been possible because of the sacrifices Lewis made.
On Thursday, in front of a passionate (and socially estranged) congregation, the former president marveled at Congressman Lewis's bravery, boarding a bus with fellow civil rights activist Bernard Lafayette in 1960 to desegregate him.
"Imagine the courage of two people Malia's age, younger than my oldest daughter, to challenge an entire infrastructure of oppression."
Former President Obama reminded us of John Lewis' perseverance, but reminds me of his own perseverance. As the first black president, he fought birtherism, dealt with hostile Republicans in the Senate, and was denied his right to appoint a Supreme Court judge.
Before the congregation, Obama asked Congress to pass a new federal voting rights law, named in Lewis's honor, but then urged lawmakers to be ready to continue, to improve the law.
The Voting Rights Act became law due to the March 7, 1965 march from Selma to Montgomery that became better known as Bloody Sunday. State police officers attacked nonviolent protesters, breaking the skull of a 25-year-old John Lewis on the Edmund Pettus Bridge.
As Obama pointed out, the news photographers were there. The American public saw it happen, and the response led to the passage of the Voting Rights Act. Congress renewed the act in 2007, but in 2013, the John Roberts Supreme Court gutted it, declaring parts of the act to be unconstitutional.
"Once the Supreme Court weakened the Voting Rights Act," Obama said, "some state lawmakers unleashed an avalanche of laws designed specifically to make voting difficult, especially, incidentally, state lawmakers where there is a lot of minority participation and growth in the population". That is not necessarily a mystery or an accident. It was an attack that John fought for. "
The Chamber approved a new Law on the Advancement of Voting Rights on December 6, 2019, with the aim of repairing the damage inflicted by the majority of the Supreme Court. However, the Republican-controlled Senate under the leadership of President Mitch McConnell has not taken any action. Voting is a fundamental right, and Congressman Lewis was willing to give his life to protect it all.
The Voting Rights Act needs to be restored and strengthened and once again become the law of the country.
McConnell had this to say about Congressman Lewis after his death: "John Lewis lived and worked urgently, because the task was urgent." He called Congressman Lewis the "hero" that our nation needed.
Taking the liberty of paraphrasing recent comments by Congressman Cedric Richmond, I would say to Senator McConnell: Keep the name of John Lewis out of your mouth. The Senate must pass the Voting Rights Advancement Act and the President must sign the legislation and until they do, we have our marching orders. We will continue to cause problems, as advised by John Lewis. Necessary problems
Congressman Lewis continues to inspire his country. Two days before he died, he submitted an essay to The New York Times and requested that it be published on the day of his funeral. In it, he had a few words of encouragement for the United States.
I am somewhat relieved to know that at the end of his life he was "full of hope" about the future, as he wrote, inspired by protests across the country and the world as a result of the murder of George Floyd.
Congressman Lewis recently called the vote "the most powerful nonviolent tool we have in our Democratic society."
To keep him safe, now the baton has passed us.