What we know about Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max

After more than two years of fan demand, Warner Bros. is finally going to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. Director Zack Snyder never realized his vision for League of Justice, which originally hit theaters in November 2017. But the studio is now giving Snyder the resources he needs to realize his vision, and the Snyder Cut will launch on HBO Max next year.

Regarded as Zack Snyder's Justice League, this will provide DC fans with the version of the film that the filmmaker originally intended to make. The impending launch raises so many questions, especially for the most casual fans who have not been following the situation in recent years. There are still many questions that need to be answered, but for now, here is everything we know about the Snyder Cut.

An official release date has yet to be set. However, Zack Snyder's Justice League will hit HBO Max sometime in 2021. There is still a lot of work to do to get the film ready for release, but next year is when fans can expect to see how much. uproar has been about. Once Snyder gets closer to finishing the cut, we'll likely have news of a firm release date.

Where can you see Zack Snyder & # 39; s League of Justice?

The Snyder Cut will air on HBO Max. The streaming service is destined to be a major part of WarnerMedia's business going forward as they seek to compete with NBC's Netflix, Hulu, Disney + and Peacock in the streaming game. DC is one of the strongest brands the company has at its disposal, and given the demand to realize Zack Snyder's vision, the hope is that this will help drive subscribers. Hope this is an exclusive release on HBO max, at least at first. We can't rule out a physical launch of home media in the future, but for those who want to see it right away, a new streaming subscription will be required.

What is the Snyder cut?

Those who may not be immersed in the DC fandom world may be confused as to what exactly the Snyder Cut is. Zack Snyder directed both Iron Man and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, with League of Justice it is established as the third entry in its version of what we now know as DCEU. However, the response to BvS was quite divisive, and Warner Bros. didn't seem to be prepared for that. But the production in League of Justice It started just a few weeks after the release of the film. The train was already moving along the tracks.

As the story progresses, Snyder projected an anticipated assembly cut for executives. Some time later, the filmmaker faced a personal tragedy and abandoned production. Joss Whedon, known as the director of The Avengers, stepped in to monitor rewrites / reshoots. Whedon is said to have contributed 80 pages, which is very significant. The movie that opened in theaters was nothing like what Snyder had originally envisioned.

Not long after, a vocal group of fans began calling Warner Bros to "release the Snyder cut". For more than two years, the movement grew and became much more than just a group of fanboys and fangirls who wanted to see what the director originally had in mind. In short, Snyder Cut is the version of League of Justice that Snyder originally intended to do before things got out of hand.

Several posters have already been published

Shortly after the official Snyder Cut announcement, some posters were revealed. HBO Mas released the first image, which shows The Flash, Aquaman, Cyborg, Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman reunited. Zack Snyder then went to Twitter to share a new poster featuring the League of Justice logo, providing the simple title, "This is real". Various character posters were also shared. Interestingly, black and white has been a focus on these posters, contrasting with the colorful nature of the theatrical cut. It's also worth noting that, except for the poster Snyder shared, it looks like these are largely recycled promotional photos from the first time around.

Does the Snyder cut have an official title?

While the movie is commonly known as the Snyder Cut, thanks to the extensive fan campaign that convinced Warner Bros. executives to release it, that won't be the official title. Instead, when Snyder revealed that the cut would finally be released, the image he showed to fans revealed that the official title will be Zack Snyder. League of Justice. This leans towards the idea that this new cut will indeed represent your original vision.

How much will the Snyder cut cost?

In the years it was widely reported that, after the theatrical cut of League of Justice that the legendary Snyder Cut was not ready for launch. The cut that was projected for studio executives was an assembly cut that still needed a lot of work. Visual effects. Additional filming Not a full movie. With Warner Bros. choosing to release the Snyder Cut, they will need to provide the financial resources to make that happen. This is expected to cost the study between $ 20 and $ 30 million. That represents a considerable investment, especially considering they already lost money on the movie during its initial release. Due to extensive reboots, the project's budget is said to have ballooned to approximately $ 300 million, causing its $ 657 million box office to ban profits.

Is he League of Justice Does the cast return to re-record?

Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher, Ezra Miller, and in particular Jason Momoa, have shown their support for Zack Snyder's vision in the past. Once the release was officially announced, it was revealed that all the cast members were contacted in case they were needed for additional voiceover work, or possibly new takes. Before the announcement was made, Snyder had teased that they would have to do some additional filming and even auction an award for a fan to visit the set during such reboots, should they ever take place. Therefore, it seems likely that at least some of the cast members will adapt again to shoot additional scenes for the release.

How long will the Snyder cut last?

Zack Snyder's official runtime has not been confirmed League of Justice still, but hope it will be long. In a THR report detailing the behind-the-scenes events leading up to the release, it was revealed that the director's original cut would have lasted four hours. It remains to be seen if that is the actual length or not in its final form. He also mocked at one point, with Snyder sharing a few film pots, that his montage cut's run time was 214 minutes, or 3 hours 34 minutes. That's probably why it can break down as a miniseries on HBO Max after launch.

Will Darkseid be in the Snyder cut?

The short answer to this question is yes. Darkseid will be in the Snyder cut. In the years after the launch of League of Justice In theaters, Zack Snyder shared several posts on social media that offered glimpses of his vision for the film. Steppenwolf was the main villain in the stage version, but Snyder inevitably made it clear in his posts that Darkseid would have been included in his court. Since then, it has been confirmed in reports that the villain will appear, although how much time he will spend in front of the screen remains to be seen. Actor Ray Porter had been cast to play Darkseid before Snyder originally left the project. In one of his posts, Snyder sparked a massive battle sequence with the villain, which we'll likely see in the final version. This will mark the character's live-action debut, which is significant. Especially since Ava DuVernay has joked that he will also be included in it. New gods movie, which is currently in process.

Will a new green flashlight appear?

In the theatrical cut of League of Justice a lesser-known Green Lantern member named Yalen Gur appeared in a flashback battle sequence. It was a small moment, but not insignificant, as it represents the first time we saw a Green Lantern of any kind at the DCEU. But will we see a well-known member of the Green Lantern Corps? in Snyder's cut? Maybe Hal Jordan or John Stewart? That has yet to be confirmed, but Zack Snyder has hinted that his version of the film would contain such an appearance in the past. A rumor suggested that Jeremy Irons' Alfred Pennyworth should come face to face with the mysterious Lantern in a deleted scene that did not make it to the stage cut. For now, there is no definitive answer, but don't be surprised if we see Green Lantern in a more meaningful capacity.

Is Martian Manhunter going to appear in the Snyder cut?

One character who has not yet appeared on the DCEU, at least not officially, is Martian Manhunter. However, actor Harry Lennix, who appeared in both Iron Man and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Like General Swanwick, he was originally supposed to be revealed as the intergalactic hero in League of Justice. In October 2019, carrying Vero, Zack Snyder made the revelation. "I was able to film everything except the Harry Lennix side," Snyder revealed in his post along with some concept art. "It was my intention to do that in Los Angeles," he revealed. Now does this mean that Martian Manhunter will appear in Snyder Cut? It would seem so, but that could depend on how much Snyder achieves in the tweaks and if Lennix is ​​available. But this seems possible, if not probable.

How much work remains to be done on the Snyder cut?

In recent years, one of the most important questions about the Snyder cut is how complete it is. Several prominent people involved with the film, such as Jason Momoa, claimed to have seen it. Others had suggested that the cut did not exist at all. Or, at least, it was far from a full version. Since the announcement, new details have come to light. Zack Snyder had a montage cut of League of Justice before leaving the project. This means that the scenes were stitched together, but there were virtually no visual effects and there was still a lot of work to do. That's where Snyder will pick up. So this is not just about adding a few tweaks here and there. It will take a lot of post-production work, and maybe even some tinkering. This will be an important task for Snyder and the studio.

How many new images will there be in Zack Snyder & # 39; s? League of Justice?

Sometimes the director's cutouts include minimal snippets of new images. Occasionally they greatly improve the theatrical cut. But an extended cut, or something similar, will often not consist of a lot of new material compared to the set. However, the Snyder cut is not a typical situation. The theatrical cut of League of Justice registered at two hours. Zack Snyder has indicated that his original version would have been four hours. Not only that, but Snyder said "we probably saw a quarter" of what he did in the theater cut. That means we can expect to see a ton of new footage in this remake of the movie. If the full, uncompromising version comes to light, it could take up to three hours of additional material.

Will Superman wear his black suit in the Snyder cut?

This is something that goes back a long way, even before the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut move turned into something. In August 2016, Superman actor Henry Cavill shared an Instagram post that appeared to be an extended look at the hero's iconic black suit from the DC Comics pages. For those who are not familiar, this version of the suit first appeared in the Death and return of Superman arc. Following the famous story of Death of Superman, which was freely adapted into Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the character came to life. But when the hero emerged, he had abandoned the iconic blue and was reading in favor of a jet black look. In addition to Cavill's teasing of social media, it has been hinted in the past that the lawsuit would influence Snyder's version of the film. As to how prominently it will be featured? That's the big question, but at least, hope to see it on the screen somehow. Just don't expect to see Cavill shaking off the black mullet from the comics.

Will Snyder Cut be released in theaters?

This is a difficult question to answer. For now, Zack Snyder & # 39; s League of Justice It will only be released on HBO Max. This is undoubtedly to help increase interest in the streaming service and accumulate subscribers. What can almost certainly be ruled out is a general theatrical release. Instead, in any case, we can get some kind of limited participation in theaters. Maybe a one-night fan projection, or something like that. With the studio investing millions in the director's cut, they'll surely want to do everything they can to capitalize on it. That may include limited execution on the big screen. That said, this will be largely streaming playback, with a possible physical release on home media in the future.

Will Snyder's cut be released as a miniseries?

Zack Snyder's original vision for League of Justice it is said to have lasted approximately four hours. That's much more than even the longest movies. With that in mind, there is talk that Snyder Cut could be released as a six-part miniseries. That will surely be decided closer to launch once the studio sees the finished product. In addition to not wanting to release an overly long movie all at once, breaking up the cut into episodes, perhaps released week-to-week, could help increase profit for HBO Max, in terms of maintaining interest and keeping subscribers. Whether as a miniseries or a movie, the bottom line is that this will represent Snyder's vision, regardless of presentation.

Will Zack Snyder & # 39; s League of Justice Got a new post-credits scene?

The original release of League of Justice It contained two post-credits scenes, but it seems that neither of them was part of Zack Snyder's vision. The first scene sees The Flash and Superman finally trying to solve the old debate about who is the fastest. The second, however, was much more significant in terms of the DCEU's future, as it featured a form-fitting Lex Luthor, once again played by Jesse Eisenberg, who meets Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke on a yacht. Luthor proposes that they form a team of their own, establishing a team of supervillains, perhaps the Legion of Doom or the League of Injustice.

But once news of the Snyder Cut release came to light, Manganiello joked that we could see something quite different in this release. The actor posted a cryptic tweet that read, "The original ending credit scene …" along with bat, skull, and sword emojis. As DC fans will well remember, when Ben Affleck was set to direct and star The batmanManganiello had been tapped to play Deathstroke, who was presumably the main villain. It looks like the original post-credits scene would have set it up. Hopefully, it will be included in the next release.

The original ending credit scene …

⚔️ ???? ???? https://t.co/ZT76RG15w0 – JOE MANGANIELLO (@JoeManganiello) May 20, 2020

This version will include more character exploration

Team movies are difficult to handle. Especially when important characters like Aquaman, The Flash, and Cyborg only appeared in brief cameos before League of Justice. But fear not, as Zack Snyder says his part of the film will include more character exploration. "What's so charming about this is that we can explore these characters in a way that you can't in a shorter theatrical version," said Snyder speaking to The Hollywood Reporter after the launch announcement. So we should have more depth for the heroes, and possibly also for the villains. Steppenwolf, as it turned out, was not the most compelling villain in the eyes of many fans and critics.

It will probably establish sequels, but will we see them?

One tricky thing about the Snyder Cut release is that it represents a version of the DCEU from which Warner Bros. moved. Zack Snyder originally had a five-movie arc plotted, and League of Justice It was going to be the third part.It would have configured at least one, if not two additional sequels that would have been worth some arcs that were already configured in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Mainly, we got a glimpse of what the world would be like under Darkseid's rule during Bruce Wayne's nightmare sequence. In it, we see that Superman has turned evil and Earth has become a post-apocalyptic wasteland overrun by Parademons.

Bruce is finally visited by a Flash version of the future that says "Lois Lane" is the key. Zack Snyder, at one point, explained in detail what the longbow would have been like. We would eventually have ended up in that future, with Superman succumbing to the Anti-Life equation, turning him into evil. Eventually, the group would hatch a plan to send Flash back in time to warn Bruce, which explains the BvS scene. It remains to be seen how much of this will end up in the Snyder Cut, but it looks like we might be left with something like a danger. But with Ben Affleck already retired from the role of Batman and DC Films as a soldier, it seems unlikely that any future stories believed to be resolved. On the other hand, many never thought we would see this movie released, which is why weirder things have happened.

There's no release date for a preview yet. Warner Bros. will probably wait until much closer to launch to release a trailer for Zack Snyder & # 39; s League of Justice. With that said, a fan reached out to Snyder on social media site Vero after confirmation to ask if we should wait for a new trailer. To which, Snyder replied, "working on it."

