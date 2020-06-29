White House briefing on Russia's rewards reports raises more questions than it answers

But in presenting his case, McEnany appeared to contradict Trump on two key points, and also offered explanations about intelligence gathering that made no sense to experienced experts.
But McEnany said Monday that Trump "has not been informed on this matter." His refusal raised immediate questions, considering reports that US officials had informed their British counterparts.
He also said that the US government is still determining the veracity of the underlying intelligence, undermining Trump's suggestion that the US intelligence agencies already deemed him unreliable.
"There is no consensus within the intelligence community on these allegations," McEnany said, a phrase he repeated several times during his press conference. "In fact, there are dissenting opinions from some in the intelligence community regarding the veracity of what is being reported. And the veracity of the underlying allegations continues to be evaluated."
McEnany did not roundly deny the underlying allegations against Russia, but repeatedly tried to cast doubt on the information. She criticized the news organizations that published the articles and repeatedly said there was no "consensus" among US intelligence agencies.
Experts resist
Their efforts prompted some quick reprimands from national security and intelligence experts on Twitter.
National security experts also opposed McEnany's claim that intelligence on such a sensitive issue "would not be elevated to the President until verified." The point of these briefings, experts say, is to keep the president up to date on new intelligence and insights, which can change rapidly, so briefings include evaluations of the credibility of the briefing.
Throughout his press conference, McEnany spent more time criticizing American journalists than condemning Russia for its aggressive moves against American interests, including rewards in Afghanistan, electoral interference in 2016, and military actions in Syria and Ukraine. .