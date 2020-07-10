WHO director Tedros criticizes the “ lack of leadership & # 39; & # 39; and calls for global unity as coronavirus cases increase worldwide







"My friends, make no mistake: The biggest threat we face now is not the virus itself," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Thursday in a passionate speech in Geneva. "Rather, it is the lack of leadership and solidarity at the global and national level."

His intervention will be seen as a lightly veiled blow to leaders, including United States President Donald Trump, who has waged a public battle against WHO and has failed to suppress the world's worst Covid-19 outbreak on his own country.

"This is a tragedy that forces us to miss many of our friends, losing many lives. We cannot overcome this pandemic as a divided world," said Tedros, his voice trembling as he spoke.

The United States regularly reports record single-day increases in cases and topped three million confirmed infections earlier this week, throwing its first attempts to reopen the economy into chaos.