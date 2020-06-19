Why do women feel pressured to shave?

Written by Marianna Cerini, CNN

Type "When did women start …" on Google and one of the top auto-fill suggestions to appear is: "When did women start shaving?"

The answer goes back centuries. Waxing, or otherwise, has a long-lasting gender dynamic, serves as a signifier of class and defined notions of femininity and the "ideal body."

However, in its most recent evolution, an increasing number of young women are embracing body hair which is turning it into a source of social shame and turning it into a sign of personal strength.

The increase in gender fluidity, the movement of body positivity and the increasing inclusion of the beauty sector have contributed to the new wave of hirsuteness.

"He has been deeply stigmatized, still is, and has been embarrassed," Heather Widdows, professor of global ethics at the University of Birmingham in the UK and author of "Perfect Me: Beauty as an Ethical Ideal," said in a telephone interview. . . "Its removal is one of the few aesthetic traditions that have gone from being a beauty routine to a hygienic one.

"Most women today feel they have to shave. As if they have no choice. There is something deeply tense about that, although perceptions are slowly changing."

From ancient Egypt to Darwin

A young woman undergoing hair removal at the Beatiderm Institute for Electrolysis in New York on November 4, 1938. Credit: Keystone-France / Gamma-Keystone / Getty Images

Lack of hair was not established as a mandate for women until the early 20th century.

Before that, removing body hair was something both men and women did, as early as the Stone Age, then through ancient Egypt, Greece, and the Roman Empire, using seashells, beeswax, and other depilatories. In these earlier times, as Victoria Sherrow writes in "Encyclopedia of Hair: A Cultural History," lack of hair was seen primarily as a way to keep the body clean. The ancient Romans also associated it with class: the softer your skin was, the purer and superior you were.

In the Middle East, as well as East and South Asia, threading throughout the face was used. But unibrows were actually considered attractive to both sexes, and were often accented with kohl.

Threading, which removes facial hair, has long been a traditional beauty procedure, as seen in this image at a Taipei night market. A thin thread is folded, then twisted and wound over areas of unwanted hair, pulling the hair out at the follicle level. Credit: Yeung Kwan // LightRocket / Getty Images

In Persia, eyebrow waxing and shaping were a marker of adulthood and marriage for women, and were reserved primarily for that occasion. While in China, body hair was considered normal for a long time, and even today women face much less social pressure to shave.

The same is true for other Asian countries: while waxing has become a routine for many of the continent's young women, waxing or waxing pubic hair, for example, is not as common as in the West.

In fact, in Korea, pubic hair was long considered a sign of fertility and sexual health, so much so that, in the mid-2010s, it was reported that some Korean women underwent pubic hair transplants to add additional hair to your hair. own.

Europeans were not always obsessed with hairless skin.

In the Middle Ages, good Catholic women were expected to grow their hair as a sign of femininity, while keeping it hidden in public. The face was the only place where hair was considered unsightly: 14th-century ladies plucked hair from their foreheads to push back hair lines and give their faces a more oval look. When Elizabeth I came to power in 1558, eyebrow removal became fashionable.

In the late 18th century, European and American women still did not consider waxing essential, although when the French barber Jacques Perret invented the first men's razor in 1760, some women also used them.

It was not until the late 1800s that women on both sides of the Atlantic began to make hair removal an integral part of their beauty routines. The modern notion that body hair is not feminine can be traced back to Charles Darwin's 1871 book "Descent of a Man," according to Rebecca Herzig's "Plucked: A History of Hair Removal."

In Paris, a patient undergoes a hair removal session with an alexandrite laser. Credit: BSIP / Universal Images Group / Getty Images

Darwin's theory of natural selection associated body hair with "primitive ancestry and an atavistic return to earlier and" less developed "forms," ​​wrote Herzig, professor of gender and sexuality studies at Bates College in Maine. Conversely, having less body hair, suggested the English naturalist, was a sign of being more evolved and sexually attractive.

As Darwin's ideas became popular, other 19th-century medical and scientific experts began to link hairiness to "sexual reversal, the pathology of disease, insanity, and criminal violence," Herzig continued. Interestingly, those connotations applied primarily to women's body hair, not men's, not only for evolutionary reasons, but also, the author noted, the application of "gender social control" on the increasing role of women in society. Making women think they had to be hairless to be considered worthy of attention was a heteronormative way to control their bodies, and inherently themselves, through shame, Widdows explained.

In the early 1900s, upper and middle-class white America increasingly saw soft skin as a marker of femininity, and female body hair as disgusting, with its removal offering "a way to separate from people. cruder, lower class and immigrants. " Herzig wrote.

A & # 39; need & # 39; feminine

In the first decades of the 20th century, changing fashions (sleeveless dresses that expose the skin) further popularized body hair removal in the US. USA

In 1915, Harper & # 39; s Bazaar was the first women's magazine to run a campaign dedicated to underarm hair removal ("a necessity," as described). That same year, the Gillette men's shaving company launched the first razor specifically marketed for women, the Milady Décolletée. Her ad read: "A beautiful addition to Milady's bathroom table, and one that solves an embarrassing personal problem."

The shorter hems of the 1930s and 1940s, and the shortage of nylon stockings during World War II meant that more and more American women began to shave their legs. The introduction of the bikini in the USA USA In 1946, it also led shaving companies and consumers to focus on cutting and shaping their lower regions.

Italian actress Sophia Loren, in a white embroidered dress, posing for the photographer in Venice, 1955. Credit: Archival Cameraphoto Epoche / Getty Images

In the 1950s, when Playboy hit the newsstands (its first issue came out in 1953), clean-shaven, lingerie-promoting women set a new standard for sensuality. By 1964, 98% of American women ages 15-44 regularly shaved their legs. Wax strips and the first laser hair removal were also released at the time, though the latter was quickly abandoned for its damaging effects on the skin before being reintroduced decades later.

"And yet shaving was far from as extreme as it is today," Widdows said. "In the late sixties and seventies, complete bushes were not uncommon, even in Playboy. Around that time there was also the second wave of feminism and the spread of hippie culture, which rejected hairless bodies. For many Women, body hair was a symbol of their fight for equality. It was not seen as unnatural, not yet. "

That change, Widdows said, began in the following decades, with the increasing popularity of waxing, pornography, and increasingly explicit pop culture. In 1987, seven sisters from Brazil (known as the J Sisters) opened a salon in New York City that offers the so-called "Brazilian", a complete waxing of the genital region. Celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow and Naomi Campbell started doing it. The masses followed suit.

"The removal of body hair went from being 'expected' to the norm," Widdows explained. "Being hairless has come to be seen as the only & # 39; natural & # 39; clean way to present the body. Except it really isn't."

With the publicity and the media further promoting the ideal of hairless bodies, the idea that female hair is disgusting has only grown. In turn, methods for achieving hairlessness have become more precise: The past four decades have seen the rise of electrolysis, pulsed light, and the most advanced laser technology.

"Anything associated with the 'abject', what we expel from our cultural worlds to define ourselves, arouses disgust, shame and hostility almost by definition," Herzig told CNN in an email. "The visible hair on the female body certainly tends to be treated as abject today. It is worth noting that those are ideas about cleanliness, contingent social norms, rather than actually removing 'dirt'. Most hair removal practices they tend to introduce new opportunities for abrasion and infection. "

Embracing the hairiness

In 2008, Breanne Fahs, a professor of women's and gender studies at Arizona State University, assigned the students a task to grow their body hair and write an article reflecting on the experience. Fahs then extended the assignment to include the men from the course, who were asked to shave their legs. The project is still running today.

Mexican artist Frida Kahlo boasted an eyebrow. Credit: Everett / Shutterstock

"The task has highlighted the cultural inevitability of female hair removal," Fahs said in a telephone interview. "Over the years, those who have participated in it have shared fairly consistent problems: a deep feeling of shame, struggles with self-confidence, even social ostracism."

"There have also been cases of heterosexism and homophobia. This idea that growing leg hair automatically implies that you are weird, or shaving means that you are a gay man. Women often don't realize how much society, family and friends they influence what we do with our bodies. And how much of what we think is a choice, that & # 39; I choose to shave & # 39 ;, has been taught and applied to us for generations. "

But Fahs also saw feelings of empowerment, rebellion, and anger emerging from the project. "Particularly in the past two years, following the elections and the #MeToo movement, there has been a deeper awareness of the restrictions surrounding women's bodies, of feminism, gender and sexuality, and a willingness to reject everything, or at least get out of the comfort zone, "he said.

It is not just Fahs students.

A new cohort of young women is embracing body hair, especially on Instagram. The phenomenon has also turned it into magazines. In the September issue of Harper & # 39; s Bazaar, actress Emily Ratajkowski posed with her armpits unshaven (a full 360-degree turn for publication since her first posts against underarm hair). YouTuber Ingrid Nilsen and musician Halsey also showed off their body hair.

The recently launched women's shaving brands are also advocating for women's fluff and fostering positive conversations on the subject. The Flamingo razor, from the popular Harry & # 39; s grooming line, emphasizes the right to choose whether to shave with advertising slogans such as "Do not wax without representation" and "We Are Grow Choice".

Billie, a direct-to-consumer razor startup, established in 2017, is another company marketing the idea of ​​choice. Rather than show the perfectly uniform models typical of women's shave ads, their campaigns show ed various groups of women who shave, comb their underarm locks or lie on the beach in a bikini with different levels of hairiness.

"For so long, advertising has only reinforced the taboo on the subject," Billie co-founder Georgina Gooley said in a phone interview. "We wanted to recognize that women have body hair, showing it off and saying shaving is an option. If you want to keep your body hair, we celebrate that. And if you want to remove it, that's fine, too."

Photographer Ashley Armitage, who worked on Billie's campaigns and artfully depicts body hair on her Instagram account, agrees. "Body hair is a personal choice," he wrote in an email. "Shaving, waxing, or cultivating it are valid options, and it all depends on the individual."

The idea that not shaving may be an option may not seem revolutionary when it comes to normalizing body hair. But it could be an important step to reformulate the issue.

"I think more women are realizing how body hair is deeply connected to gender and power," said Fahs. "The emotional nature of what causes body hair in people has tremendous potential as a tool for activism and social change."

Top picture: Lady Gaga performs at the 22nd Annual MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, Canada on June 19, 2011.