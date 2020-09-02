Why Government bans PUBG along with 117 other applications

Breaking News for all! The PUBG game will be banned now! Player Unknown BattleGrounds, commonly abbreviated as PUBG, is one of the most important and popular video games among gamers. Certainly, India has a huge number of gamers and thus, this decision of the government has created a huge buzz all across the internet right now. The multiplayer game PUBG is one of the 118 more apps that have recently been banned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. This news is now released on Wednesday, that is, on 2nd of September, 2020. Some of the other applications that will be banned by the government as of now include WeChat, Baidu, Ludo World and a few more. Even the PUBG mobile lite version is going to be banned. The government has said in a recent publish, “The banned apps are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India.”

PUBG banned: Result of a conflict between India and China in eastern Ladakh

Recently, a total of 118 apps will be banned by the ministry of information and technology. This move has been incorporated in the backdrop of tension that is going on between India and China. India has recently banned more than 100 mobile apps including that of the mobile game PUBG. The ministry of electronics and information technology has received several complaints from different sources including that of the reports regarding the misuse of some of the mobile applications available on the Android and iOS platforms. The complaints alleged issues such as stealing and transmitting users’ data. The statement further said, “The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which required emergency measures.”

Indian Cyber crime Coordination centre: blocking these controversial apps

Currently, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, under the Ministry of Home Affairs, has sent a recommendation for blocking these controversial apps. There is a strong demand in the public domain as well and this strong demand will help you to take up strict action against mobile apps that would harm the sovereignty of apps while harming the privacy of the citizens at the same time. The Centre has banned around 59 apps in the month of June, 2020 and now it did come up with this statement.

Probably, this is the last time that you are going to explore with your PUBG interface, and it will get over really soon. The citizens of India would not be allowed to access the PUBG game anymore. Today, is the last date when you will be able to access the game, but as the citizens of this nation, we should support this move!