Why Iron Man Has A Fin Fang Foom Easter Egg

This is why Iron Man included a Fin Fang Foom Easter Egg in 2008. Even though the Marvel Cinematic Universe was far from a guaranteed success more than a decade ago, Marvel Studios sprayed many references to other Marvel characters from the start. A prototype of Captain America's shield was in Iron Manwhile the super soldier serum was used in The incredible Hulk. Those Easter eggs helped provoke a future Avenger, but Iron Man Darker references are also included.

One of Iron ManThe many Marvel references were used to provoke Fin Fang Foom in the MCU. The shape-shifting giant alien generally resembles a dragon and is a classic villain in the comics who has faced off against Iron Man, Thor, and many other powerful heroes. During Tony Stark's test flight in Mark II armor in Iron Man, a flying billboard features an image of Fin Fang Foom. The provocation was surprising at the time and it's still a bit confusing in its context, so why Iron Man Reference a dragon-shaped alien giant?

Fin Fang Foom has ties to Iron Man in the comics, so that would help explain why director Jon Favreau or the team at Marvel Studios would want to include this reference, but there is a deeper connection. At the same time that Favreau was working on Iron ManHe was also busy writing a comic for the character, titled Iron Man: Viva Las Vegas. The series includes Iron Man and Fin Fang Foom at odds, and he was so fond of the concept that he had Adi Granov (who did the series art) create an image of his design to use specifically in Iron Man.

Favreau might have been a fan of Fin Fang Foom, but he never helped pay for this provocation in the MCU. He went on to direct Iron Man 2 and it could have included the creature in the sequel, though the jump from an evil CEO villain to an alien dragon might have been too fast. Instead of making Fin Fang Foom a major villain in a Iron Man Sequel, this reference is one of many that MCU has yet to pay for. And now that Robert Downey Jr. has finished playing Iron Man, this classic comic duel could never take place on the big screen.

Fin Fing Foom can't face Iron Man in the MCU right now, but there are multiple suitable landing points for him in the MCU's future if Marvel wants to pay for this dark Iron Man Easter egg. The comic version of the character has sometimes been associated with Mandarin. Tony Leung is ready to interpret the real version of Mandarin in Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten ringsSo maybe Fin Fang Foom could be referenced again or even make an appearance. Thor also fought Fin Fang Foom in the comics, so Taika Waititi could lead the character to Thor: love and thunder potentially.

