"Why should I discolor my skin color to be considered beautiful?" Cricket star's anger at racist Indian nickname

While watching a Netflix show launched shortly after the murder of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, West Indies cricket player Daren Sammy He heard comedian Hasan Minhaj describe the term "kalu", a word used as a racial slur in the Indian subcontinent.

Sammy says his mind immediately returned when he played in the Indian Premier League with the Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2013 and 2014, and in particular, when the nickname "kalu" was used to describe him and Sri Lankan player Thisara Perera.

Perera declined to comment when offered the opportunity.

The nickname became so common that Sammy says he even used it to describe himself.

In those years with the Sunrisers, Sammy and his teammates made the IPL playoffs. He says one of the main reasons for their success was "unity and camaraderie and the way we fight for each other."

Fast forward to 2020 and Sammy, a former captain of the West Indies team, experienced a variety of emotions, when he began to realize how "kalu" is actually used.

In a video he posted on Instagram, Sammy called former teammates who used the nickname to speak about the word.

He says it is as a former teammate said he was "operating from a position of brotherly love." However, Sammy believes that the term is inappropriate and should no longer be used.

READ: Finding acceptance among the world's first gay cricket team

& # 39; The right is the right & # 39;

Sammy's performance came a few days after Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis, USA, on May 25 and during the protests that followed shortly thereafter.

"It came at a time when racism and social injustice and systemic racism were at the forefront of everyone's mind," said Sammy.

But Sammy's social media accounts show multiple people defending the nickname, and even calling it. His argument is that the word is not racist and is just a nickname.

However, Sammy says that continued use shows that there is still a large "part of (South Asian) culture that really needs education."

"As someone who leads, you have to have difficult conversations and I'm not afraid to have them. It doesn't matter," he says. "The right thing is the right thing. There is no bad time to do the right thing."

"That's part of educating and talking about those issues that will help raise awareness of that culture."

Parvez Rasool, one of Sammy & # 39; s Sunrisers teammates in 2014, said it is "unfortunate" if the term was used against Sammy.

"If anyone has used those words against Sammy, it is unfortunate," he told CNN. "I was part of the team, I really enjoyed playing under his captaincy. He is a very happy man."

"This conversation never happened in front of me. But, if someone has used derogatory words against Sammy, it is extremely unfortunate."

The Cricket Control Board in India, which regulates the IPL, did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

READ: The pronunciation of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, of the names of the great Indians of cricket illuminates social networks

& # 39; I think I'm beautiful & # 39;

Although it was officially abolished in 1950, Indian society is still largely classified by caste.

The caste system classifies Hindus at birth, defining their place in society, what jobs they can do and who they can marry. Those at the bottom of the system are called "untouchables."

And in Indian popular culture, people from lower castes are often depicted with darker skin. Sammy believes this cross between caste and colorism explains some of the prejudice he sees in India, "where the powerful really suffocate the less fortunate," he said.

"For me, that police symbol kneeling on George Floyd's neck, that's what he showed me. It was like a man in power suffocating someone who can't help it."

Floyd's police murder led Sammy to re-examine his time in India, and that period of reflection also made him reflect on India's long history with skin lightening products.

Some Bollywood stars have been criticized for promoting "fairness" creams.

Last month, Hindustan Unilever announced that it would "stop using the word & # 39; Fair & # 39; in the brand" of its skincare brand "Fair & Lovely". The company also acknowledged that it had previously played "the benefits of fairness, whitening and skin lightening" while marketing its products.

"Any place that continues to promote the fairer you are, the more beautiful you look, then you have to understand that something is wrong with that system," said Sammy.

"What about people who look like me? Aren't they beautiful? Because I think I'm beautiful. But why should I bleach or lighten my skin color to be considered beautiful? It's wrong. And it's a subject. difficult but it is one that must be taught. "

Sammy, who has played 38 test matches for the West Indies, said the international cricket governing body, the International Cricket Council (ICC), should also take responsibility for educating players and fans about racism.

"The ICC tries to protect the game, well, they do. Every cricketer who enters international cricket or plays in the league, the first thing (is) done is to have an anti-doping and anti-corruption seminar," he said.

"You are educated. They have cricket campaigns all over the world educating you on those things. I think the same emphasis should be put on anti-racism, learning about other cultures."

"If you understand my story, if you know where I come from, what drives me to play cricket, then you would understand how to describe me, you will understand why I do the things I do. So when you feel like telling me something about the color of my skin, I will you would know, you would be educated as you know what, I have come a long way. "

The ICC did not respond to CNN's request for comment.

READ: England's great cricket player Anderson & # 39; desperate to get out and play & # 39; despite the nerves surrounding the coronavirus

& # 39; Equal opportunities & # 39;

Like other sports, representation is another problem facing the game.

Very few teams worldwide have black, Asian, and ethnic minority head coaches, which is something that needs to be rectified if the sport is to continue, according to Sammy.

"How many coaches of color do you see on cricket? Do you think you will ever see a coach of color being the head coach of England or also Australia or New Zealand?" Sammy said.

"How do you give people here in the Caribbean equal opportunities, when you don't really give them a chance to see how good they are? Give us more opportunities to show you that we are also good."

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features, and videos.

"But you see, we accept the quote in quotes, a white coach, in the West Indies, in South Africa, in Pakistan. Why is it so easy for us to embrace the whole world and it is so difficult for the world to embrace some? of us?"