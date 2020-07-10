Why Taiwan succeeded in Covid (and the United States did not) (opinion)





A society of approximately 24 million people, Taiwan has had only 449 confirmed cases of Covid-19, and seven deaths. These numbers are remarkable given that Taiwan is less than 100 miles off the coast of mainland China, where the outbreak initially started. The two sides maintain strong commercial and cultural ties, although relations have turned icy since the election of the current president of Taiwan in 2016.

Taiwan has exported both its expertise and its medical supplies worldwide. For world leaders seeking to emulate Taiwan's strategy, four factors are key to understanding why it has been successful in fighting Covid-19.

First, the geopolitical struggle between Taiwan and mainland China, officially the People's Republic of China (PRC), which regards the autonomous island as part of its territory, has fueled Taiwanese skepticism about Beijing's claims. Therefore, when news of a new coronavirus in Wuhan initially emerged in December 2019, Taiwan did not trust Chinese official pronouncements that the virus could be controlled and could not be transmitted between humans. Instead, he immediately began screening passengers on incoming flights from Wuhan, and quickly moved to identify and isolate any travelers who exhibited symptoms of Covid-19.

Second, Taiwan has had significant experience in treating outbreaks of respiratory disease and has learned from and preparedness for and response to a pandemic. In particular, he was affected by Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in 2003 and responded effectively to H1N1 influenza in 2009. Due to Taiwan's experience, authorities there understood the importance of responding to the disease quickly, ensuring the availability of Personal protective equipment such as masks and established protocols to identify cases of the virus and prevent the spread of the community.