A society of approximately 24 million people, Taiwan has had only 449 confirmed cases of Covid-19, and seven deaths. These numbers are remarkable given that Taiwan is less than 100 miles off the coast of mainland China, where the outbreak initially started. The two sides maintain strong commercial and cultural ties, although relations have turned icy since the election of the current president of Taiwan in 2016.
Taiwan has exported both its expertise and its medical supplies worldwide. For world leaders seeking to emulate Taiwan's strategy, four factors are key to understanding why it has been successful in fighting Covid-19.
First, the geopolitical struggle between Taiwan and mainland China, officially the People's Republic of China (PRC), which regards the autonomous island as part of its territory, has fueled Taiwanese skepticism about Beijing's claims. Therefore, when news of a new coronavirus in Wuhan initially emerged in December 2019, Taiwan did not trust Chinese official pronouncements that the virus could be controlled and could not be transmitted between humans. Instead, he immediately began screening passengers on incoming flights from Wuhan, and quickly moved to identify and isolate any travelers who exhibited symptoms of Covid-19.
Second, Taiwan has had significant experience in treating outbreaks of respiratory disease and has learned from and preparedness for and response to a pandemic. In particular, he was affected by Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in 2003 and responded effectively to H1N1 influenza in 2009. Due to Taiwan's experience, authorities there understood the importance of responding to the disease quickly, ensuring the availability of Personal protective equipment such as masks and established protocols to identify cases of the virus and prevent the spread of the community.
Third, after SARS, Taiwan created the National Health Command Center (NHCC), an entity tasked with coordinating the government's response to health crises. In their response to Covid-19, the Taiwanese authorities emphasized transparency and strong coordination and activated an office within NHCC, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), to regularly collect and disseminate information about the virus and its effects so that all Taiwanese residents could be well informed The central government also encouraged a societal response to the virus, with the public and private sectors working together to address health crises.
Finally, Taiwan moved quickly and efficiently to implement appropriate countermeasures against Covid-19. In the absence of a vaccine or effective therapy, this meant promptly isolating cases, as well as thorough contact screening and general population testing once those diagnoses became available.
Taiwanese authorities also encouraged the universal use of face masks. To ensure that people had access to the masks, the government increased production and controlled its distribution, particularly during the first phase of the crisis, by instituting a strict rationing system. It also imposed social distancing measures to help curb the spread of the virus and established travel restrictions, initially from critical points such as the People's Republic of China, South Korea, and Italy, but finally to all incoming foreigners.
Due to its strong response, according to government health data, the majority of Covid-19 cases in Taiwan have been imported and not the result of community transmission. While international travel restrictions remain in place, Taiwan did not have to impose severe blockages in response to the virus, as many other countries (and jurisdictions within the US) have had to do.
Although Taiwan's efforts to fight Covid-19 have been successful, China continues to restrict its ability to participate in the World Health Organization, the UN-affiliated entity charged with responding to international health crises. The WHO has come under criticism from the United States and other countries for not including Taiwan, particularly given its ability to effectively combat the coronavirus.
On July 7, President Donald Trump formally launched the United States' withdrawal from the WHO, citing his inability to effectively deal with the pandemic and his overly welcoming relationship with the Chinese government. The WHO has been accused of simply jabbering some of Beijing's statements about Covid-19, such as its now-discredited claim in mid-January that the virus could not be transmitted by person-to-person transmission. This claim, in particular, was controversial due to an email from a Taiwanese official to the WHO on December 31, asking about the presence of "atypical pneumonia" in patients who were being "isolated for treatment "in Wuhan.
Taiwan has argued that this email sounded an early alarm about possible person-to-person transmission. But the WHO did not follow up on the Taiwan investigation, claiming that its Dec. 31 email did not explicitly mention this form of viral transmission and that, in any event, it was already investigating the Wuhan outbreak.
Despite Taiwan's absence from the WHO, its Covid-19 strategy can be replicated here in the United States. His efforts to quickly identify each case, along with tracing contacts and isolating people potentially exposed to the virus, are key to our continued efforts to reopen communities across the United States. So are attempts to encourage social distancing in group contexts, as well as to mask where such distancing is not possible.
Finally, the Taiwanese government's emphasis on transparency, as well as constant communication with the public about the virus and the steps that must be taken to reduce its spread, are worth emulating.
Not all of Taiwan's policies can be replicated here in the United States. But policy makers here should be willing to learn from, and advance those policies, in Taiwan's continued fight against the deadly virus.