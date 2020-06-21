Why this dispute between the islands Japan and China could be Asia's next military highlight

Both Tokyo and Beijing claim the uninhabited islands, known as Senkakus in Japan and Diaoyus in China, as their own, but Japan has administered them since 1972.

Tensions over the rock chain, 1,200 miles (1,900 km) southwest of Tokyo, have subsided for years, and with claims over them dating back hundreds of years, neither Japan nor China is likely to back down over territory considered a national right. of birth in both capitals. .

In that sense, the islands are no different from the rocky heights of the Himalayas, where decades of tension on a poorly defined border between the territories of China and India erupted on Monday night, precipitating a confrontation that cost the lives of at least 20 Indian troops.

The fight, while deadly, was relatively limited, and the two sides have eased tensions in the days that followed.

But an unexpected outbreak in Senkaku / Diaoyus could trigger a military confrontation between China and the United States.

That's because the United States has a mutual defense treaty with Japan. If Japanese territory is attacked by a foreign power, the United States is obligated to defend it.

Fears of a possible clash increased last week with the announcement by the Japanese Coast Guard that Chinese government ships had been seen in the waters near the Senakaku / Diaoyu Islands every day since mid-April, setting a new record for the number of consecutive days.

By Friday, those sightings had reached 67 days in a row.

Taking unshakable positions

In response to the increased Chinese presence, Yoshihide Suga, chief cabinet secretary of Japan, reaffirmed the Tokyo resolution at a press conference last Wednesday.

"The Senkaku Islands are under our control and are undoubtedly our territory historically and under international law. It is extremely serious that these activities continue. We will respond to the Chinese side firmly and calmly," said Suga.

In a statement on Friday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry echoed the sentiments of the Japanese government, from the reverse perspective.

"Diaoyu Island and its affiliated islands are an inherent part of China's territory, and it is our inherent right to conduct patrols and law enforcement activities in these waters."

Similar comments were recently published in China's state-run Global Times newspaper. The report, titled "Japanese Conservatives Disrupt Recovery of China-Japan Ties by Exaggerating the Diaoyu Islands Dispute," criticized ongoing attempts in Japan's Okinawa Prefecture to change the islands' administration, saying it could seriously damage Japan-China relations.

On its surface, the movement, presented by the Ishigaki City Council, where the islands are administered, appears quite harmless.

According to Asahi Shimbun of Japan, the council wants to decouple the islands from the populated parts of Ishigaki Island to simplify administrative practices.

But in the resolution before the Ishigaki City Council, the city "affirms that the islands are part of the Japanese territory."

It is the kind of language that irritates in Beijing.

"Changing the administrative appointment at this time can only complicate the dispute and bring more risks of crisis," Li Haidong, a professor at the Institute of International Relations at the Chinese Foreign University, told the Global Times.

Voting is expected in Ishigaki at the council meeting on Monday.

Before last week, the most recent "crisis" on the islands occurred in 2012.

That year, Japan nationalized the privately owned islands to avoid a planned sale to the then-governor of Tokyo, a hard-line nationalist who reportedly hoped to develop the islands.

The plan sparked massive and highly unusual street protests in China, amid a surge of nationalist sentiment.

The protests turned violent as protesters dumped rubble at the Japanese embassy in Beijing, looted Japanese shops and restaurants, and overturned Japanese cars.

In a clear illustration of how the islands are sinking into Chinese consciousness, their compatriots beat up a Chinese man in a coma simply because he was driving a Toyota Corolla.

A history of contention

China says its claim to the islands dates back to 1400, when they were used as a starting point for Chinese fishermen.

However, Japan says it saw no trace of Chinese control of the islands in a survey in 1885, so it formally recognized them as Japanese sovereign territory in 1895.

A group of settlers made dried fish and collected feathers, and the islands have more than 200 inhabitants at one point, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

Japan sold the islands in 1932 to descendants of the original settlers, but the factory failed around 1940 and the islands were finally deserted. The Japanese surrender at the end of World War II in 1945 only served to further cloud the problem.

The islands were administered by the US occupation force after the war. But in 1972, Washington returned them to Japan as part of their withdrawal from Okinawa.

Taiwan's autonomous government, which Beijing regards as a Chinese province, also claims ownership of the chain.

And the objections to the administrative reclassification of the islands in Taiwan show the depths to which the islands hook their respective claimants.

Tsai Wen-yi, councilman for Taiwan's Yilan County city, said that if the Japanese change takes place, he will organize a flotilla of fishing boats from the area to "defend" the islands of Japan, according to a report by the Taipei Times. .

Defending Senkaku / Diaoyus has been a priority of the Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) in recent years. The Council on Foreign Relations notes that Tokyo has established new nearby military bases to protect the islands. The JSDF has also been building its marines and drilling them in the island war.

Although the islands are uninhabited, there are economic interests involved, according to the CFR.

The islands "have potential reserves of oil and natural gas, are close to prominent shipping routes, and are surrounded by rich fishing areas," he says.

What could trigger a crash?

It all adds up to potential problems, says William Choong, a fellow at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore.

"Compared to other hotspots in the region (the South China Sea, Taiwan, and North Korea's weapons programs), the East China Sea combines a unique and fuel-rich combination of history, honor, and territory," Choong wrote this month in The Interpreter, The Lowy Institute blog in Australia.

The Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative (AMTI) paints a scene in which something easily imaginable: the crew of a disabled ship or plane landing on one of the islands could become a serious international incident.

"If Chinese fishing crews, coastguards, or military members landed on the Senkakus, then the Japan Coast Guard would certainly try to remove them in police action. But since China does not recognize Japan's claims, it is certainly possible that Beijing I could see this as an escalation, which could result in a substantial military response from China, "says the AMTI website.

In the current Indo-Pacific climate, China indicates it is ready to push its claims forward. For example, in the South China Sea, China has moved planes to the artificial islands it has built; sank one Vietnamese fishing boat and rammed another; he harassed a survey ship chartered by Malaysia and sent one of his own to waters claimed by Indonesia; In the past few weeks alone, Chinese warplanes have been warned by Taiwanese fighters at least five times.

And in an ironic nod to what's happening in the East China Sea, Beijing reclassified its island claims in the South China Sea, giving the Spratly / Nansha and Paracel / Xisha islands a more prominent status in the country's government hierarchy. .

Then there is the border between India and China in the Himalayas. Before and after last Monday's deadly crash, the Chinese state media was filled with stories and images of new military hardware that Beijing could implement in the mountains.

Choong argues that it would be unwise to think that the Senkakus / Diaoyus are not marked for similar attention at some point.

"The question is not whether China, now the target of a US-wide court press, would want to challenge Japan for the islands. The question is when and how. This is what keeps Japanese policy makers awake (and Americans) at night, "Choong wrote.