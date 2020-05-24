Wild New Walking Dead Theory says Rick Grimes is immortal

The Walking Dead Fans are nothing but creative, and there have been some widely discussed theories over the years. However, unfortunately, many of them have proven to be false as the franchise has developed. For example, the idea that it was going to be revealed that old Carl was telling the whole story in the end was obviously discarded when Rick's son died. But since the brave man still survives somewhere, another old theory is still doable: that Rick is immortal.

There are two parts to this concept. One is that Rick is immune to the walker virus. Now, this is definitely not true in the comics and to date has not been proven in the television universe either. However, there is a chance that Andrew Lincoln's upcoming film trilogy will explore efforts to create a zombie cure, so maybe Rick's blood turns out to be the key or something? Still, there is too much guesswork to put too much stock right now.

Click to enlarge

The second part questions why the outbreak started in the first place. What if it was man-made, after experiments to trick death and make human beings immortal? Obviously, these experiments failed and the intention was corrupted, as people survived death, but became meaningless monsters and cannibals. With that said, what if the desired effect worked on a select few and they became immortal? A select few, including Rick Grimes.

For evidence that Rick could be immortal, just look at any of the times he has survived near-fatal injuries. They shot, impaled, exploded, etc. Whatever, she walked away from him. Obviously, this is because he is the protagonist and has to survive, but it would certainly be a good turn if The Walking Dead the writers were able to find a reason for Rick's super durability that turns everything we know about the zombie virus into his head.