Will schools be safe this fall? Experts weigh

"When you talk about children going back to school and their safety, it really depends on the level of viral activity and the particular area that they are talking about. What happens too often, understandably, but sometimes misleadingly, is that we speak about the country as a whole in a one-dimensional way. "

"No activity & # 39; without risk & # 39;" Dr. Joshua Sharfstein, vice dean of public health practice and community engagement at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, he told CNN. "Staying at home is not a risk-free activity, especially if parents work. Therefore, it is a question of whether we can mitigate the risk."

"Are we looking for absolute security?" I ask Dr. Susan Coffin, professor of pediatric infectious diseases at Children & # 39; s Hospital of Philadelphia. "If we are looking for absolute security, we could choose to duck and wait until there are no more viruses, and then begin to reopen schools with exceptional caution. But many educators and public health experts in the United States have focused on strategies where we can getting kids together to learn in person sooner rather than later. "

Anita Cicero, deputy director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health SafetyHe said he believes there is a false sense of security based on the relatively low number of Covid-19 cases in children. "I don't know if people are really connecting the dots to how that will increase risk and increase potential exposure for family members at home," he said.

What does the data say about children passing Covid to others?

Data has consistently shown that coronavirus affects children less frequently and less severely compared to adults. As of June 10, less than 5 percent of all coronavirus cases were children under the age of 18, according to data from the CDC. There is a small percentage of children who have a more severe reaction to the coronavirus and develop multi-system inflammatory syndrome, but the rate of this complication is so far extremely low.

What is not clear is to what extent children infected with the virus can transmit it to others.

"The big unanswered question is, how efficiently can a child infected with coronavirus transmit it to other children and to teachers and family members at home." Cicero he told CNN.

Fauci He seemed to think that keeping schools closed in general was not necessary.

"Children can get infected, so yes, so you have to be careful," he said. "You have to be careful with them and you have to be careful that they don't spread. Now, to make an extrapolation that you shouldn't open schools, I think it's a little difficult to achieve."

Do the benefits of sending children back to school outweigh the risks?

School closings due to the coronavirus pandemic have impacted more than 56 million public and private school students in the United States, and 20 million of those children depend on school lunches.

The President of the American Federation of Teachers, Randi Weingarten, who runs one of the largest unions for teachers and school personnel in the country, said nothing will be a 100% guarantee of safety.

"It is really important that [the children] return to the community," Weingarten told CNN. "For teachers, they miss their children and know that the current and remote form of education has its limitations."

Sharfstein, who recently co-wrote an article urging schools to reopen safely to mitigate academic losses from the "Covid slide," said he believes educating children is one of the most important things society does.

"In all the talk about & # 39; will hairdressers open & # 39; and & # 39; what about theme parks & # 39 ;, should we organize ourselves to make sure children get what they deserve? benefits are very important. "

How can schools reopen with so many unknowns?

Many of the reopening plans that have been announced so far involve social distancing, PPE, testing, isolation plans, and regular cleanup protocols. Some schools are also exploring hybrid models that combine face-to-face and virtual learning. Such a major change in the way schools work will likely mean that more teachers and resources will be needed.

Weingarten She said she is frustrated by the lack of federal guidance and funding so far.

"I have never experienced a situation where we have not received guidance from the federal government, we have received nothing from Betsy DeVos, and we receive very little from CDC and very little from HHS," he said.

Education Department spokeswoman Angela Morabito He said the school reopens were left to state and local officials, as the closings had been. "Secretary DeVos has said that going back to school in the fall may seem very different this year than in the past, and that schools may choose to adopt hybrid models that combine distance learning with in-person instruction," he said. . "The Department provides guidance, flexibility, and resources to state and local leaders so that they are equipped to make the best decisions for students and staff."

Orange County Classroom Teachers Association President Wendy Doromal in Orlando, Florida, he said any hybrid option will cost more.

"We even have to hire new teachers if you divide rooms and students, but how can you do it because our schools are crowded? There are so many questions," Doromal told CNN.

Cicero echoed the need for more funds. "It is also a stressful and incredible expense for schools to try to prepare all the new systems to have these massive gatherings every day and keep everyone safe and infection-free," he said.

In addition to more funding, experts also say that all reopening models must include flexibility for families to make individual decisions based on their own risk assessments. Therefore, schools must have a fully online option to accommodate students, teachers, and family members who are considered high risk and do not wish to attend school in person.

Unanswered questions about kids and Covid

Research seeking to answer how coronavirus is spread among children and whether they are less susceptible to infection so far has been inconclusive.

In Germany, researchers discovered that children are just as infectious as adults, and therefore warned against "unlimited reopening."

However, a study from the Netherlands concluded that children play a minor role in the spread of the virus.

In a recent study from China, scientists analyzed data from Wuhan and Shanghai to find that while children were about a third as likely to get coronavirus compared to adults, going to school gave them three times more chance of becoming infected. , which effectively made children as much at risk as adults.

"While proactive school closings cannot interrupt transmission on their own, they can reduce peak incidence by 40-60% and delay the epidemic," the study found.

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health, released its own study last month to get more clarification on whether children are less likely to get coronavirus than adults. Results will not be available until at least December.

"We are a little bit down right now," he said. Pica "It appears that we have been accommodating in not really moving forward with the research we need to determine whether children, once they return to school, are likely to transmit the virus to their families or to their teachers and other school workers."

This story has been updated to clarify the size of the American Federation of Teachers.