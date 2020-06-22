Windrush day: what you need to know about the British scandal

However, in recent years, the British government's treatment of those people, known as the Windrush generation after the Empire Windrush passenger ship that brought some of them across the Atlantic, and their descendants have been the subject of a scandal massive.

People who became known as the Windrush generation were invited to Britain to lay roads, drive buses, clean hospitals and care for the sick, helping to rebuild the country after the devastation of World War II.

They first arrived aboard the Empire Windrush in June 1948, landing at Tilbury Docks, about 20 miles from London. These travelers, many of them from Jamaica, were the first large group of Caribbean migrants to arrive in the UK.

They came to symbolize the seismic demographic changes in Britain that began after World War II and continued until the end of the 20th century, when hundreds of thousands of people came from former British colonies, known as the Commonwealth.

What was the scandal about?

Immigrants of the Windrush generation arrived in Britain legally. Until a new immigration law went into effect in 1973, Commonwealth citizens and their children had the automatic right to live and work in the UK. Many did so, without the need for additional documentation.

However, in late 2017, a number of cases were reported in which people who had arrived in the UK from Commonwealth countries before 1973, and sometimes their descendants, were struggling to demonstrate their citizenship status under new laws. harsh immigration announced as a "hostile environment" policy.

Many do not have the required documentation because they have never been required to have it before. Some said they had been denied medical care, denied housing and deported or threatened with deportation.

What was the government's reaction?

In April 2018, Britain's then Prime Minister Theresa May apologized for her government's treatment of some Caribbean immigrants and insisted that they were still welcome in the country.

A year later, then Home Secretary Sajid Javid announced a compensation program for people who had been arrested or wrongfully expelled from the UK.

However, the program was widely criticized after only a small number of claimants received payments. In February 2020, the application deadline was extended for another two years.

A CNN / Savanta ComRes poll released on Monday reveals continuing concerns that a scandal like Windrush could reoccur in the UK, with 55% of black respondents saying they don't trust the UK government that something similar will not happen again.

The Windrush generation's treatment is part of the UK's long history of racial injustice, and CNN also probed attitudes towards the UK government's actions to address it.

The survey showed that 64% of black respondents say the UK has not done enough to address historical racial injustice, compared to 35% of white respondents.

When was Windrush Day established?

Windrush's inaugural day took place on June 22, 2018. The celebration, which is funded through government grants, features community events, exhibitions, and publications. It exists to "pay tribute to the outstanding and continuing contribution of the Windrush Generation and its descendants," the government said.

In March, announcing Windrush Day 2020, Community Secretary Robert Jenrick He praised the Windrush generation for the central role they have played in post-war Britain.

"British Caribbean communities have made Britain a better and more prosperous country in many ways," he said.

"From the communities they have built to the public services they have supported and led, and the arts and culture they have enriched, they have made an incredible contribution to their country."