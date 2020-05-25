With E3 2020 canceled, here are the events of the big game of the summer.

With E3 2020 canceled, summer doesn't have a major event to anchor the biggest video game ads. But in the absence of E3, publishers, the media and event planners are filling the void with events of their own. They will run throughout the summer, with many events slated for the week E3 2020 was supposed to take place, which will run until Gamescom in late August, which will exist only in digital format.

Major companies like Microsoft and Sony are sure to have plenty of events during the summer (and fall) to promote Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 releases, respectively. Xbox will have its big launch event in July, while Sony will reportedly lift the veil on PS5 games in June. As for Nintendo, it looks like content to launch big game ads on any given Thursday, Nintendo Directs is doomed.

Here is an ever-evolving insight into the game events, live streams, and digital exhibits that will run throughout the summer of 2020.

June

PC Gaming Show – June 6

The annual PC Gamer show, which has been timed with (but not officially sanctioned by) E3, will return in 2020. On Saturday June 6, the PC Gaming Show will broadcast a full day of live programming with the help of GamesRadar, Paradox Interactive. and The Guerrilla Collective.

EA Play Live – June 11

Electronic Arts is turning its annual showcase adjacent to E3 into a digital event. The EA Play Live stream will feature gameplay reveals, updates, community content, and more. Viewers can tune in on Thursday, June 11 at 7 p.m. EDT on the EA website.

Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire – June 11

The highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 it will be the focus of a live CD Projekt Red broadcast. Details are sparse, but the developer is expected to do another deep dive into the game before it launches on September 17.

Developer Day: June 22 / July 20

Double Fine Productions, iam8bit, and The Game Awards creator Geoff Keighley will hold two separate developer exhibition events, one on June 22 and one on July 20. Both events will air live and feature games, news and musical performances. Confirmed developers and publishers to appear include Akupara Games, Annapurna Interactive, The Behemoth, Finji, Kowloon Nights, Longhand Electric, MWM Interactive, Panic, Sabotage Studio, Skybound Games, Team17, thatgamecompany, Tribute Games and ustwo games.

New Game Plus Expo – June 23

The New Game Plus Expo will bring together 14 developers and publishers, many of whom are based in Japan, for an event broadcast live on Twitch on June 23 from 12 to 7 p.m. EDT. Companies like Sega, Koei Tecmo, Arc System Works, NIS America, SNK, and Spike Chunsoft are confirmed to appear.

BitSummit Gaiden – June 27-28

Since 2013, Japanese independent developers have had BitSummit in Kyoto to showcase their products. This year, with BitSummit canceled, organizers are bringing the show online, with live streams and demos from 80 developers.

July

After giving external publishers time to showcase their upcoming Xbox Series X games, Microsoft will give its internal studios a dedicated event of its own. Expect new details on Xbox Game Studios titles like 343 Industries ’ Halo Infinite and the theory of ninjas The Senua saga: Hellblade 2and hopefully many more, considering Microsoft's own deep bank of game developers.

Ubisoft Forward – July 12

Ubisoft Forward will be a "fully digital storefront with exclusive game news, insights and more," according to publisher Ubisoft. With much more to reveal in games like Assassin’s Creed Valhallaand updates on delayed games like Watch Dogs Legion and Rainbow Six QuarantineUbisoft is likely to have a packed event. The show starts at 3 p.m. EDT.

Evo Online – July 4 to August. 2

The annual Evo fighting game tournament will take place online this year for five weekends, an event called Evo Online. And while Evo's goal is the tournament itself, publishers like Bandai Namco and Capcom always come up with something new. So wait for revelations after the fighting game action of the day ends.

August

Gamescom Opening Night Live – August 27

Germany's massive gaming convention Gamescom will not have a physical event this year. Instead, like everything else, it is online. The big revelations are likely to happen at Opening Night Live, the live event produced by Geoff Keighley that debuted in 2019 and was packed with new game reveals.