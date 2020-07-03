With graduation canceled, I still have a victory lap to go (opinion)

Then the pandemic struck.

With my official graduation canceled, I felt like I would be making my victory lap without applause, just the echo of my feet crossing the finish line. Of course, if I had had my time to cross the stage in front of thousands of people, it would have been embarrassing. I would have broken crying; I just know.

And yet I mourned the loss. More than anything, I wanted to leave my two adult children with a powerful impression of their mother, who, against all odds, finally managed to complete her education and, in doing so, regained her story.

Money changes everything, doesn't it?

In 1965, when I was three years old, my biological father disappeared. Although my mother was never officially diagnosed with mental illness, she was a recluse. As my brothers and I grew older, our lives were about surviving its abusive episodes and dreaming of escaping. Traumatized, without a support network, I knew that my only way out was education.

Fourteen years later, when I was just 17 years old, my mother dropped me off at an Oklahoma Bible College with a suitcase, $ 100, and a note never to return home. Without a means to pay for my education, I lasted a year.

In need of security and stability, I married a devout Southern Baptist and returned to Texas, my home state, and then to college at age 20. While studying interior design, I started designing custom houses. One project quickly blossomed to more than two dozen.

Three years later, I left my marriage.

At that time, business success felt like the best measure of self-esteem, so I dropped out of college and expanded my interior design, hotel design, and international work business. I didn't need a psychiatrist to tell me there would never be enough designer luxury items to erase my pain, but I kept shopping, addicted to the thrill of acquisition. And, for a time, earning and spending a lot of money filled the gap.

A decade later, I married a man from France and helped form one of the first Internet companies: XOOM. When we started, everyone wanted to know where he had attended college. I had a chance, "Steve Jobs and Bill Gates didn't complete their titles either." After our company went public and we went out in cash, people stopped asking me that question.

But then I became a mother, and everything changed.

I wanted my children to have everything they did not have: stability, love and a great education. Although we were financially well, I felt incomplete. I thought about going back to university, but my vanity and the buried shame of not finishing the first two times prevented me.

I thought making a lot of money would make me feel better. It did not. So I took another difficult step: leaving an empty marriage in search of real meaning. I never thought that I wouldn't have a college degree in court, much less hurt myself, but when my husband said, "She doesn't have a college degree," it caught my eye. He was right, and he did not want to be defined by what he had not achieved.

Going back to school to write would be my way of taking control of my narrative.

& # 39; I am the student & # 39;

In 2016, after attending two community colleges while raising my children, I applied to Bard College with a direct As grade and a $ 48,000 scholarship. My 17-year-old daughter arrived, who had just started at Mount Holyoke College. An admissions officer offered my daughter a tour of the campus. "I am the student," I said, wondering who would be most uncomfortable.

I drove 44 miles round trip five days a week to Bard. Studying literature opened my eyes to a whole canon of writers who questioned the status quo like James Baldwin, Rachel Louise Snyder and Tressie McMillan Cottom. When we discussed how people often chain themselves to worldly goods like money and luxury goods, I had a lot to say about how those attachments produce biased judgments and distorted perceptions.

After two years, I left with a degree in Written Arts, a friendship with Cliff, Bard's beloved security guard, as well as support from the dean whose program funded my free writing workshops for victims of violence and underserved populations. But I never crossed the stage because my children were studying abroad, and it seemed useless without them there.

I continued with an MFA at The New School, which gave me the confidence to develop my voice in a community as diverse in culture as in writing styles. Then the coronavirus interrupted my academic career, robbing me of quality time with my thesis advisor, networking events, and the opportunity to present my memoirs on how to overcome my childhood of Dickens.

Claiming the narrative

I was determined not to let the pandemic steal my graduation celebration, not entirely anyway. In association with Virginia Valenzuela, editor of LIT magazine, where I am editor of book reviews, we decided to organize a virtual graduation celebration.

I contacted three writers to participate: Lara Love Hardin, a former opiate addict who became the New York Times bestseller; Rachel B. Neumann, author and student of my program; and Kristen Roupenian, author of the viral essay "The Cat Person" by The New Yorker.

On May 15, before our virtual event began, I woke up to balloons, which spelled "Class of 2020 in Quarantine," which my daughter and my dear friend hung in my living room. That discovery was followed by a series of congratulatory posts on my Facebook page from the Dean of Humanities at Austin Community College to a classmate I had studied with 37 years earlier.

An unknown relative texted me: "We met years ago when you sold me the couch I am sitting on. As a 57-year-old woman, I am amazed at your drive and determination. If you can make an impact on a stranger that you met ago Less than an hour, you can be sure that your children and their children will talk about your legacy for years to come. " I cried.

My daughter then played a video of friends congratulating me. My sister-in-law and my six-year-old niece read a graduation speech citing Dolly Parton. "The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you have to put up with the rain."

I cried when I heard my son, who is studying music production in London, say: "You have shown us that no matter how old you are, you can still achieve happiness and pursue your dreams. That is a message that I will carry with me." Always."

Then when I signed up to Zoom to host my graduation graduation, I scrolled through the 33 classmates and teachers on my screen. Perhaps sensing my anxiety, Virginia texted: "Take a deep breath, smile, and celebrate your four decades of hard work!"

Later that night, wearing masks and sitting six feet away, I shared cocktails on the rooftop of a new friend's apartment. I met her at a group of writers that I had joined days before the pandemic. It felt like a fluke when we realized we lived a block away in Manhattan, and then fate when my best friend's daughter moved in next to her. In a city with more than 8 million, we connect life stories, from one spanning 25 years to one that is only a few months old. It reminded me of how some of my best friendships were forged during the most uncertain times.

Reflecting on our virtual celebration the next day, Virginia said, "The speakers reminded me that while it is okay to feel sorry for the things you lost, it is more important to overcome those feelings and change the narrative." And, after four decades of trying to change my narrative, I finally did.

But I did more. I had taken Lara Love Hardin's message to our virtual graduation class very seriously. When she spoke, she said she did not want to be known for the worst thing she had done, but for the sum of her actions. And I didn't want my narrative to be just about a neglected or abused child. Nor did I want to be the mother without a degree. My celebration was my opportunity to openly declare that my history matters, that I matter.