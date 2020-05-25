Wolverine invented beer in Marvel & # 39; s Universe (Yes, really)

When Wolverine and Spider-Man are sent into the prehistoric past, the X-Men hero decides to change history by inventing beer millions of years before!

Marvel & # 39; s Wolverine has had many loves in his life for centuries (and many casual adventures), but there is only one companion he will always have by his side: beer. The X-Men hero is ready to break all the comic book rules for a decent drink. Even when Wolverine reaches the end of time, and his immortal cells are burned, he will crave a good Canadian beer. But in the miniseries Amazing Spider-Man and Wolverine, a time-traveling Wolverine comes to sacrifice world history … to invent beer in the first place.

Amazing Spider-Man and Wolverine It was a 6-issue miniseries released by Marvel Comics in 2012. Written by Jason Aaron (Wolverine and the X-Men, Thor) and drawn by Joe Kubert (Captain America, Conan), in Justin Ponsor colors, the Millennium Adventure combines two iconic Marvel heroes with decades of friction and rivalry. Peter Parker's growl and Logan's graying fury make them as prone to tearing as a team. At the beginning of the story, when a setback leaves them millions of years behind, that becomes a serious danger.

The two heroes collide with each other while foiling a robbery, just as a thief spills mysterious diamonds on the ground that send the two heroes back in time. And when the story reveals how each hero has fared in the distant past, their personality differences couldn't be more clear.





Peter has been exiled by Logan under pain of death (horribly described), and spends his days studying the landscape and calculating the time remaining until a falling meteorite causes an extinction event. He spends his nights carving statues of a mysterious woman who haunts his dreams; In his seclusion, he has fallen in love with the idea of ​​her. Meanwhile, the fuzzy mutant has become the warrior god of a race of prehuman hominids, leading the "Little People" in defensive battles against larger invading primates. He is her king and her salvation, named "Six-Claws" after the weapons she uses to tear her enemies apart. If there is a love that haunts your dreams, it is a hopped pale ale, and slowly teaches Small Folk how to produce it.

Spider-Man is horrified. He insists that Wolverine altering the history of the species by showing them technology and teaching them to fight will have massive effects on the timeline. When the couple escapes extinction in the distant future, the web-slinger's warnings prove to be true. An apocalypse has annihilated humanity, but Small Folk survived thanks to Wolverine's teachings, making them the vicious rulers of the wasteland. The evolutionary tangent sees Wolverine as his messiah, and brings him an offering: the "holy liquid" that he, in his divine wisdom, created for them at the beginning of time. Logan takes it and identifies it as a "damn good IPA".





The ripples caused by the Avengers' time travel exploits mostly unravel in the end, but his early efforts remain. Spider-Man's sculptures are displayed as wonders of the Mesozoic era. A tired Wolverine orders a drink in a New York bar and receives a "Small Folk Ale". Glutton He has saved the world countless times, but the Marvel Universe owes him an even greater debt, thanks to his founding of the first brewery on planet Earth. Just don't tell Spider-Man.

