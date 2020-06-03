A 105-year-old widow received a birthday remember after receiving nearly 200 cards from strangers after an appeal from your nursing home.

Ada Daniel, who was born on June 1, 1915, was overwhelmed after supporters from across Britain sent treasures of letters to mark her incredible milestone.

Staff at Codnor Park Care Home in Derbyshire called on Facebook last week to try to get 105 cards for Daniel, since he has no surviving family.

But they were surprised when 185 arrived at their door for the pensioner to open on Monday, and more arrive every day.

Daniel, the former mill worker and farmer, spent her 105th birthday opening the cards, celebrating with a tea party and singing her favorite songs.

Daniel, still a keen outfielder, says he attributed his longevity to "not worrying about things and moving on."

She said: "I can't believe how many cards I have received, there are so many.

"I have had a lovely birthday with cake and singing songs, which is my favorite activity.

"The caregivers at Codnor Park have been absolutely fantastic, I can't thank them enough for all they do."

Daniel, who was born in Ambergate, Derbyshire, has lived 25 prime ministers, four monarchs, and survived both world wars.

She married her late husband Percy in 1944 when she was 27 years old after waiting for him at home when she returned while he was fighting in the war. They never had children.

Percy died at age 73 and continued to live alone in his cabin and walked to Ripley every week until he was 97 years old.

He went to the Codnor Park residential home after living independently until he was 103 years old.

Diane Reeves, activity coordinator at Codnor Park, originally had the idea to try and get 105 cards for Daniel.

On Facebook, the foster home wrote: "Our beautiful Ada in Codnor Park will be 105 on June 1.

"To celebrate this amazing lady's birthday, we are trying to get 105 (or more!) Birthday cards for her.

"She would love to receive a card from anyone of any age to help her celebrate her big day."

Reeves said: “We are absolutely overwhelmed by the incredible response from the entire local community and the generous people who sent Daniel a card.

"In these unprecedented and uncertain times, it's great that the community can come together to make someone's day more special."