World War II vet, 92, beats COVID-19 after losing 38 pounds, earns medals

A Maine Navy veteran who served during World War II and the Korean War received long-standing service medals after overcoming the coronavirus and losing 38 pounds in the process.

Don Staples Sr., 92, a resident at the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough, spent two months in isolation after he and other members of the facility tested positive. After leaving the isolation, Staples found another setback, when he broke his hip and ended up in the hospital.

To cheer him up, his family decided to organize the appropriate war medals to be given to Staples on his return, WMTW of Poland Spring reported,

"It was an honor that we were allowed to serve," Staples said as he sat down for attention during a pinning ceremony with friends and family through Zoom, according to the station.

His family investigated Staples' military history to find the appropriate medals. The veteran received the American World War II Campaign, the Asia Pacific, and the Victor Medals, as well as the National Defense Service Medal for his time in the Korean War.

Before the ceremony, Staples, who has moderate dementia, was unable to fully understand the changes in his world amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to Fox 11 Reno.

He was forced to spend his time in isolation, separated from his family, and surrounded by caregivers who wore full protective gear, including dresses, masks, and face shields.

He lost £ 38 in the process, only seeing his family during Skype calls and when window visits were finally allowed.

According to his family, Seaman First Class Staples served on the USS Chandeleur during World War II, which he joined to serve our country at the age of 17 against his father's wishes, the station reported.

The ship's seaplanes participated in the sinking of a Japanese submarine off Okinawa in 1945. Their job was to steer a 35-foot rearmament boat, which helped transport the flight and repair crews to and from seaplanes moored nearby, according to Fox 11 .

Staples then served in the Korean War from 1951 to 1952 aboard the USS Salerno Bay, a small aircraft carrier.

The veteran never sought his medals later in life, as they were a rare commodity and were not routinely presented after World War II. Busy with their own lives, they just weren't that important. Although he reflected on his service in later years, his family said, according to the station.

"When my time on board the boat ended, the captain and officers lined up to greet me when I last left the boat," Staples recalled. "That was a great honor."